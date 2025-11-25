Hong Kong Oct exports, imports beat forecasts as trade uncertainties recede

Read More
Hong Kong Oct CPI hits four-month high of 1.2pc
20-11-2025 17:07 HKT
Japanese seafood caught up in escalating diplomatic dispute with China
19-11-2025 13:34 HKT
China to tighten controls on new cars exported as used vehicles
14-11-2025 18:14 HKT
South Korea delays decision on Google's request to export map data
14-11-2025 12:35 HKT
Tesla supplier CNGR's HK IPO retail tranche 4 times oversubscribed
09-11-2025 20:25 HKT
Hong Kong startups surge 40pc in five years, says Paul Chan
09-11-2025 18:09 HKT
EU says China confirms Nexperia chip export resumptions
09-11-2025 12:24 HKT
Hong Kong stocks fall as weak China export data dampens sentiment
07-11-2025 16:36 HKT