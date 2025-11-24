logo
EU to urge US to apply more of the July trade deal, including cutting steel tariffs

MARKET
48 mins ago
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman
EUtariffsUS

Computer motherboard and chip in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
South Korea sees room for cooperation with Taiwan on US chip tariffs, trade minister says
TECH & STARTUP
4 hours ago
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Richard Grenell shake hands at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela January 31, 2025. (Reuters/File)
US to launch new phase of Venezuela operations, sources say
WORLD NEWS
23-11-2025 14:20 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP. This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on November 21, 2025 shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky listening during a phone call with French president, British Prime Minister and German Chancellor while sitting at his office in Kyiv.
Zelensky says US plan means Ukraine loses 'dignity' - or an ally
WORLD NEWS
22-11-2025 13:45 HKT
A NVIDIA logo is displayed on a building in Taipei, Taiwan April 16, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
US mulls letting Nvidia sell H200 chips to China, sources say
CHINA NEWS
22-11-2025 10:44 HKT
A coast guard boat of the Venezuelan Navy operates off the Caribbean coast on the day Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro says that his country would deploy military, police, and civilian defenses at 284 "battlefront" locations across the country, amid heightened tensions with the U.S., in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Hernandez/File Photo
US warns airlines of potential hazards when flying over Venezuela
WORLD NEWS
22-11-2025 10:30 HKT
FILE -This is the Google logo on a building in New York, Oct. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Google and US government battle over the future of internet advertising
WORLD NEWS
21-11-2025 19:00 HKT
Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. prepares for a television interview outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, September 9, 2025.
US health agency edits website to reflect anti-vax views
WORLD NEWS
21-11-2025 10:58 HKT
Flags of China and U.S. are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
Alleged AI chip smuggling to China leads to US calls for chip tracking
CHINA NEWS
21-11-2025 10:50 HKT
U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS George Washington is pictured during Freedom Edge trilateral exercise among United States, Japan and South Korea in the East China Sea, south of the Korean peninsula and west of Japan's main islands November 14, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Chinese research ships, US military active in north Pacific, monitor shows
CHINA NEWS
20-11-2025 17:50 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia attend the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Behind Trump defense of Saudi crown prince, a deeper US shift on human rights
WORLD NEWS
20-11-2025 13:02 HKT
Spectrum of the Seas returns to Hong Kong as homeport
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
Search in progress for man jumps off Tsing Ma Bridge
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Hong Kong drops in English rankings, falling behind Malaysia and the Philippines
HONG KONG NEWS
20-11-2025 20:09 HKT
