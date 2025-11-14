logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Toy makers rush into ‘blind box’ trend for holidays following Labubu craze

MARKET
34 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
People view Labubu dolls at Pop Mart's flagship store in Shanghai. Photo by REUTERS
People view Labubu dolls at Pop Mart's flagship store in Shanghai. Photo by REUTERS
Toyblind boxLabubumaker

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
People look at Labubu dolls at the flagship store of Pop Mart in Shanghai, China June 13, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
Labubu resale price falls may be more about supply than demand
CHINA NEWS
22-10-2025 16:37 HKT
Consumers protected under existing laws in blind box sales, commerce chief says
HONG KONG NEWS
08-10-2025 18:34 HKT
Giant greetings: The 7m Labubu welcomes travelers at HK Airport
HONG KONG NEWS
22-09-2025 15:02 HKT
A woman posing with Labubu and Mokoko characters in an exhibition hall as they visit Pop Mart’s theme park Pop Land in Beijing. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
Pop Mart to launch mini Labubu this week as it expects revenue to hit over 30 bln yuan this year
MARKET
20-08-2025 13:17 HKT
The Monster Series, featuring Labubu, generated 4.81 billion yuan in revenue for the first half of 2025. Photo from REUTERS
Pop Mart posts near-fourfold surge in interim net profit
TECH & STARTUP
19-08-2025 18:07 HKT
Labubu and Chiikawa craze worth 160bn yuan gives rise to scalpers and scammers
HONG KONG NEWS
12-08-2025 18:44 HKT
File Photo
$7K worth of Labubu dolls stolen from Los Angeles store, authorities say
WORLD NEWS
10-08-2025 18:08 HKT
An attendee wears a Labubu at the Pop Mart booth on the convention floor during the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, U.S. July 24, 2025. (Reuters)
Labubu fans dote over ugly-cute doll trending at Comic-Con
TRAVEL & LEISURE
28-07-2025 12:31 HKT
Taiwan singer Jay Chou poses on the red carpet at the 26th Golden Melody Awards in Taipei in June 2015. Photo by REUTERS
Jay Chou IP firm Star Plus Legend rides high on 'new consumption' wave
MARKET
21-07-2025 18:03 HKT
People view Labubu dolls at Pop Mart's flagship store in Shanghai. Photo by REUTERS
Pop Mart net profit up 350pc in first half as Labubu takes world by storm
MARKET
15-07-2025 18:04 HKT
Taxi driver fined $2,000 and license suspended for trying to overcharge passengers during Golden Week
HONG KONG NEWS
13-11-2025 17:57 HKT
logo
(Video from Facebook)
Students’ silent thank you in Tin Shui Wai echoes through hearts online
HONG KONG NEWS
13-11-2025 13:28 HKT
Fire breaks out at 1500-year-old Yongqing Temple in Jiangsu
CHINA NEWS
13-11-2025 15:24 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.