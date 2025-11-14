Toy makers rush into ‘blind box’ trend for holidays following Labubu craze

Read More
Labubu resale price falls may be more about supply than demand
22-10-2025 16:37 HKT
Giant greetings: The 7m Labubu welcomes travelers at HK Airport
22-09-2025 15:02 HKT
Pop Mart posts near-fourfold surge in interim net profit
19-08-2025 18:07 HKT
Labubu fans dote over ugly-cute doll trending at Comic-Con
28-07-2025 12:31 HKT
Jay Chou IP firm Star Plus Legend rides high on 'new consumption' wave
21-07-2025 18:03 HKT
Pop Mart net profit up 350pc in first half as Labubu takes world by storm
15-07-2025 18:04 HKT
Fire breaks out at 1500-year-old Yongqing Temple in Jiangsu
13-11-2025 15:24 HKT