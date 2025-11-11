S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as tech valuation jitters resurface; federal reopening eyed

Read More
Hong Kong stocks inch down at noon
10 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises at the open
13 hours ago
UBS sets S&P 500's 2026 year-end target at 7,500 on AI-driven rally
10-11-2025 22:57 HKT
Wall Street advances on hopes of government reopening
10-11-2025 22:39 HKT
Hong Kong stocks jump on potential end to US government shutdown
10-11-2025 16:41 HKT
Hong Kong stocks rise at noon, Pop Mart up 7 percent
10-11-2025 12:40 HKT
Hang Seng Index inches up at the open
10-11-2025 10:01 HKT
Hong Kong stocks fall as weak China export data dampens sentiment
07-11-2025 16:36 HKT