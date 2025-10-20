Fed still poised to cut rates, but worries mount over US data vacuum

Read More
China to keep yuan broadly stable, central bank-backed publication reports
14-10-2025 17:20 HKT
EU plans to cut steel import quotas, hike tariffs to 50 percent
01-10-2025 18:10 HKT
Euro zone inflation picks up, bolstering ECB's case for staying on hold
01-10-2025 17:56 HKT
Big pharma firms announce direct-to-consumer sales and price cuts in US
01-10-2025 17:22 HKT
Japan PM contender Koizumi vows wage hikes to counter inflation
20-09-2025 18:51 HKT
BOJ to unwind ETF holdings as board dissent signals hawkish shift
19-09-2025 14:04 HKT