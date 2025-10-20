logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

China imports no US soybeans in September for first time in seven years

MARKET
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
An aerial view of a combine harvester as it harvests soybeans in Deerfield, Ohio, U.S., October 7, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. Picture taken October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Dane Rhys/File Photo
An aerial view of a combine harvester as it harvests soybeans in Deerfield, Ohio, U.S., October 7, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. Picture taken October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Dane Rhys/File Photo
SOYBEANSUSCHINAIMPORT

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Heavy machinery is seen at Sany Heavy Industry assembly plant in Lingang Industrial Park, near Shanghai June 28, 2012. Reuters
China's Sany Heavy Industry seeking up to $12 billion in Hong Kong listing
MARKET
1 hour ago
Hong Kong stocks jump at open
MARKET
2 hours ago
File Photo
China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time center
CHINA NEWS
23 hours ago
Dee Cahill of Margate, Fla., holds a “No Kings” sign as she participates in a pro-democracy, anti-Trump protest outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
'No Kings' protests against Trump planned nationwide, in what the GOP calls 'hate America' rallies
WORLD NEWS
18-10-2025 19:32 HKT
Edwardo Puno cuts a customer's hair in his flooded barbershop, following heavy rains intensified by Super Typhoon Ragasa, in Apalit, Pampanga province, Philippines, September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Thousands flee Philippine coast as storm approaches
WORLD NEWS
18-10-2025 16:34 HKT
This aerial view shows a container ship moving towards its berth at the container terminal of the port in Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong province, on September 24, 2025. Photo by - / AFP
US sinks international deal on decarbonising ships
WORLD NEWS
18-10-2025 15:15 HKT
People and members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) watch, as Palestinians use an excavator to dig deep into the ground, reportedly searching for bodies in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2025. Photo by OMAR AL-QATTAA / AFP
Palestinian arrested in US for alleged October 7 involvement
WORLD NEWS
18-10-2025 13:58 HKT
The Boeing logo is seen on the side of a Boeing 737 MAX at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
US permits Boeing to boost production on 737 MAX
WORLD NEWS
18-10-2025 12:07 HKT
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
US Treasury chief to meet China counterpart as tensions flare
CHINA NEWS
18-10-2025 11:28 HKT
Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / POOL / AFP. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens to the US president's address at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem on October 13, 2025.
ICC rejects Israel appeal bid over arrest warrants
WORLD NEWS
18-10-2025 10:44 HKT
Two ground staff killed after Dubai cargo plane crashes off runway at HK airport, hits service vehicle
BREAKING NEWS
7 hours ago
T3 signal to be hoisted on Mon evening as Fengshen approaches
HONG KONG NEWS
19-10-2025 12:30 HKT
Grocery store owner jailed two months for hiring Indonesian illegal worker
HONG KONG NEWS
17-10-2025 17:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.