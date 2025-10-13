logo
HK stocks tumble; turnover hits fourth-highest on record

MARKET
1 hour ago
stocks Hong Kong Hang Seng Index HSI

Heavy machinery is seen at Sany Heavy Industry assembly plant in Lingang Industrial Park, near Shanghai June 28, 2012. Reuters
China's Sany Heavy Industry passes listing hearing, ready for $10 billion HK IPO
MARKET
22 hours ago
Waterspout dances near Lamma Island
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
Relief at last? Cooler weather forecast for HK
HONG KONG NEWS
12-10-2025 17:36 HKT
HK deploys 'Mosaic Model Map' in flood fight
HONG KONG NEWS
12-10-2025 17:29 HKT
1,100 St John volunteers ready for National Games
HONG KONG NEWS
12-10-2025 17:25 HKT
All taxis to install in-cab cameras by 2026
HONG KONG NEWS
12-10-2025 17:24 HKT
Over 50 evacuated in Tsing Yi high-rise 'suspicious' blaze
HONG KONG NEWS
12-10-2025 12:52 HKT
Reuters
Hong Kong stocks continued losses after four consecutive days of decline
MARKET
10-10-2025 13:02 HKT
Hong Kong. sing tao
Hong Kong's economic growth to slow to 2.5 percent in Q4, HKU study shows
MARKET
09-10-2025 18:56 HKT
Former Hong Kong Observatory director Lam Chiu-ying.
Lam Chiu-ying warns of worsening global climate after hottest ‘Cold dew’ experienced by HK
HONG KONG NEWS
09-10-2025 18:13 HKT
Benz Hui opens doors to 4,000-sq-ft home, cooks with daughter for friends
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
10-10-2025 13:20 HKT
HK TV report exposes shocking indecent behavior at Tsing Yi public staircase
HONG KONG NEWS
11-10-2025 10:31 HKT
Smuggler caught with 192 ornamental fish at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
HONG KONG NEWS
11-10-2025 19:29 HKT
