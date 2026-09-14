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INNOVATION

Unitree launches upgraded G1+ humanoid robot

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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Unitree G1 robots perform at the 2026 World Robot Conference, in Beijing, China, August 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Unitree G1 robots perform at the 2026 World Robot Conference, in Beijing, China, August 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Unitree Robotics has fully upgraded its G1 humanoid robot and officially launched the G1+ on Monday. 

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The new model features six major upgrades spanning motion performance, perception and interaction, and intelligent experience. It maintains the G1’s cost-effective positioning, priced at 95,000 yuan (HK$111,000) including tax, while the original G1 starts at 85,000 yuan. 

The G1+ gains two extra degrees of freedom with a more flexible neck. Overhauled motors lift peak torque for shoulder and waist joints by 110 percent and reduce heat output by 72 percent under identical torque conditions. It also supports continuous external power charging to deliver extended battery life. 

In terms of specifications, the G1+ humanoid robot weighs approximately 35 kg with a battery. It has 25 degrees of freedom in total, a maximum arm load of around 3 kg, and roughly two hours of battery endurance.

 

Frank Feng

Unitreeroboticshumanoid robot

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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