Unitree launches upgraded G1+ humanoid robot

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XPeng's H1 net loss widens 173pc on sliding sales
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Global humanoid robot shipments surge 300pc in H1, led by Agibot
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Robots poised for 'ChatGPT moment,' Unitree CEO says
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Robots poised for 'ChatGPT moment,' Unitree CEO says
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Unitree swings to profit of 274m yuan in H1
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