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INNOVATION

TSMC shows smaller, faster chips without a pricey new tool from ASML

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed outside of TSMC Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu, Taiwan April 9, 2026. REUTERS
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed outside of TSMC Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu, Taiwan April 9, 2026. REUTERS

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co on Wednesday showed its newest generation of chip manufacturing ‌technology, saying it expects to be able to create smaller, faster chips without requiring expensive new machines from ASML.

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TSMC, the global giant that makes chips for Nvidia, Apple and Google, among many others, showed two improvements of chipmaking technology: One called A13, which will go into production in ​2029 and likely be used for artificial intelligence chips, and one called N2U, a more affordable option that ​can be used to make chips for phones and laptops, as well as AI chips.

For all ⁠of the technologies TSMC showed on Wednesday, it is planning to squeeze more gains out of its existing extreme-ultraviolet lithography (EUV) ​machines from Dutch supplier ASML, rather than move to a newer generation of "high NA" EUV machines, which, at $400 million each, are ​roughly double the cost of the older machines.

"This is where I think our R&D has done exceptionally well in terms of leveraging existing EUV technology while setting an aggressive technology scaling roadmap," Kevin Zhang, deputy co-chief operations officer and senior vice president, told Reuters. "This is definitely a strength."

But ​the gains from smaller and faster chips are modest, and TSMC also showed plans for new technologies in stitching complex ​AI chips together, which is where analysts expect companies like Nvidia to get the most performance gains in coming years. Where current AI ‌offerings like ⁠Nvidia's Vera Rubin, which will come out this year and is made by TSMC, have two large computing chips and eight stacks of high-bandwidth memory, TSMC on Wednesday said that by 2028 it will have the ability to stitch together 10 large chips and 20 memory stacks.

Named after Intel CEO Gordon Moore, his eponymous law predicted that computing power would roughly double every ​two years while at the ​same time get cheaper. In ⁠recent years, some such as Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang have said that it no longer holds true.

TSMC is effectively extending Moore's law through the company's technology that stitches multiple chips together, ​according to Dan Hutcheson, vice chair of TechInsights.

"Moore’s law is morphing from a monolithic, single ​die in a ⁠package to multi-die in a package," he said in an interview. "And that allows the power and performance gains."

But stitching together chips brings challenges of its own. The chips get hot as they operate, and the different materials used to package them together expand at ⁠different rates, ​creating a fresh set of challenges for chip designers.

Large chip packages can ​bend and crack, which were issues for Nvidia's Rubin AI processor, according to Ian Cutress, chief analyst at consultancy More Than Moore.

"(TSMC) aren't addressing directly how ​they are solving those challenges," Cutress said.

Reuters

TSMCchipsASMLNvidia

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