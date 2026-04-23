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INNOVATION

China's Xpeng expects full-scale delivery of 'flying' cars in 2027

INNOVATION
15 mins ago
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A logo of XPeng is seen on the electric flying car XPeng Voyager X2 by XPeng AeroHT, before a demonstration flight in Beijing, China June 18, 2024. REUTERS
A logo of XPeng is seen on the electric flying car XPeng Voyager X2 by XPeng AeroHT, before a demonstration flight in Beijing, China June 18, 2024. REUTERS

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Chinese electric car maker Xpeng (9868) expects full-scale delivery of 'flying' cars in terms of volume production next year, its president Brian Gu said in an interview on Thursday.

Gu also said the company will mass-produce robots in the fourth quarter with plans to expand significantly with external partners next year.

Reuters

Xpengflying carAeroHTdelivery

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