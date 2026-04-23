China's Xpeng expects full-scale delivery of 'flying' cars in 2027

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Meituan posts another quarterly loss as food delivery wars bite
26-03-2026 19:06 HKT
China's Xpeng to launch EVs for Latin American market, loss narrows 80pc
20-03-2026 19:06 HKT
Xpeng's February sales plunge by 50pc year-on-year
01-03-2026 17:26 HKT
Electric vehicle prowess helps China's flying car sector take off
30-11-2025 14:05 HKT
Xpeng teams up with Alibaba's Amap to launch robotaxi service
05-11-2025 16:58 HKT
Two XPeng flying cars collide at Changchun Air Show
17-09-2025 04:43 HKT