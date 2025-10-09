logo
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Packing Hermod to revert to sprinting for G2, plus updates on other stable stars

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Jack Dawling

Packing Hermod wil contest the G2 Premier Bowl, trainer Francis Lui avoiding the competitive mile division (HKJC)
Read More
Eight-time champion jockey Zac Purton climbs back aboard Mr Energia at Sha Tin on Sunday (HKJC)
Hong Kong racing tips: Sha Tin early analysis and selections
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Lunar Dash returns a winner while showing more could be in store (Sing Tao)
‘Gangly teenager’ Lunar Dash delivers on early promise
HONG KONG RACING
15 hours ago
Ka Ying Rising finishes third in a barrier trial at Randwick Racecourse, 11 days out from The Everest (HKJC)
Sydney shows up for practice as Ka Ying Rising readies for The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
07-10-2025 22:21 HKT
Andrea Atzeni was fourth in the G1 Prix de l"arc de Triomphe on Giavellotto and heads to Melbourne on October 18 to ride Meydaan in the G1 Caulfield Cup (SING TAO)
Jet-setting Atzeni lands in Happy Valley after Paris trip
HONG KONG RACING
07-10-2025 21:15 HKT
Caspar Fownes has made a strong start to the season and it could continue with somoe top chances at Happy Valley, including Monarch County (HKJC)
Hong Kong racing early analysis and tips: Happy Valley, October 8
HONG KONG RACING
07-10-2025 00:39 HKT
Ka Ying Rising completes an easy piece of work at Canterbury Racecourse last week. Tuesday's trial will be a way for trainer David Hayes to gauge his horse's fitness ahead of The Everest 11 days later (Racing NSW)
Ka Ying Rising's Everest prep: rhythm over fireworks at Randwick trial
HONG KONG RACING
05-10-2025 21:05 HKT
Bulb General flies home at the end of 1200 meters to win in Class 3. Bigger targets are looming for the four-year-old (SING TAO)
Bulb General fuels Richards’ resurgence as 2026 Classic Series provides long range target
HONG KONG RACING
05-10-2025 20:59 HKT
The atmosphere at Randwick for The Everest is completely different to what Ka Ying Rising has experienced at Sha Tin (ATC)
INSIDE TRACK: From Sha Tin calm to Sydney chaos: Ka Ying Rising’s Everest rehearsal
HONG KONG RACING
05-10-2025 10:07 HKT
Dylan Mo celebrates after his upset win in the last at Sha Tin (SING TAO)
RACEDAY REVIEW: Mo’s Mighty moment, Newnham’s trifecta masterclass and Etalon Or breaks through
HONG KONG RACING
04-10-2025 19:49 HKT
Bulb General cruises in for the win (SING TAO)
RACEDAY FOCUS: Bulb General is back, Hall eyes big day and Vincent Ho to spark season
HONG KONG RACING
02-10-2025 23:53 HKT
