RACING
HONG KONG RACING
Packing Hermod to revert to sprinting for G2, plus updates on other stable stars
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
by
Jack Dawling
Packing Hermod wil contest the G2 Premier Bowl, trainer Francis Lui avoiding the competitive mile division (HKJC)
Read More
Hong Kong racing tips: Sha Tin early analysis and selections
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
‘Gangly teenager’ Lunar Dash delivers on early promise
HONG KONG RACING
15 hours ago
Sydney shows up for practice as Ka Ying Rising readies for The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
07-10-2025 22:21 HKT
Jet-setting Atzeni lands in Happy Valley after Paris trip
HONG KONG RACING
07-10-2025 21:15 HKT
Hong Kong racing early analysis and tips: Happy Valley, October 8
HONG KONG RACING
07-10-2025 00:39 HKT
Ka Ying Rising's Everest prep: rhythm over fireworks at Randwick trial
HONG KONG RACING
05-10-2025 21:05 HKT
Bulb General fuels Richards’ resurgence as 2026 Classic Series provides long range target
HONG KONG RACING
05-10-2025 20:59 HKT
INSIDE TRACK: From Sha Tin calm to Sydney chaos: Ka Ying Rising’s Everest rehearsal
HONG KONG RACING
05-10-2025 10:07 HKT
RACEDAY REVIEW: Mo’s Mighty moment, Newnham’s trifecta masterclass and Etalon Or breaks through
HONG KONG RACING
04-10-2025 19:49 HKT
RACEDAY FOCUS: Bulb General is back, Hall eyes big day and Vincent Ho to spark season
HONG KONG RACING
02-10-2025 23:53 HKT
