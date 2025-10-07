News
RACING
HONG KONG RACING
Jet-setting Atzeni lands in Happy Valley after Paris trip
HONG KONG RACING
40 mins ago
by
Jack Dawling
Andrea Atzeni was fourth in the G1 Prix de l"arc de Triomphe on Giavellotto and heads to Melbourne on October 18 to ride Meydaan in the G1 Caulfield Cup (SING TAO)
Read More
Hong Kong racing early analysis and tips: Happy Valley, October 8
HONG KONG RACING
21 hours ago
Ka Ying Rising's Everest prep: rhythm over fireworks at Randwick trial
HONG KONG RACING
05-10-2025 21:05 HKT
Bulb General fuels Richards’ resurgence as 2026 Classic Series provides long range target
HONG KONG RACING
05-10-2025 20:59 HKT
INSIDE TRACK: From Sha Tin calm to Sydney chaos: Ka Ying Rising’s Everest rehearsal
HONG KONG RACING
05-10-2025 10:07 HKT
RACEDAY REVIEW: Mo’s Mighty moment, Newnham’s trifecta masterclass and Etalon Or breaks through
HONG KONG RACING
04-10-2025 19:49 HKT
RACEDAY FOCUS: Bulb General is back, Hall eyes big day and Vincent Ho to spark season
HONG KONG RACING
02-10-2025 23:53 HKT
Jockey changes aplenty in Sha Tin Trophy As Badel lands My Wish ride
HONG KONG RACING
02-10-2025 23:41 HKT
Newnham's triple play shows value of Sha Tin's second surface
HONG KONG RACING
02-10-2025 19:42 HKT
Hong Kong racing early analysis and tips: Sha Tin, Saturday October 4.
HONG KONG RACING
02-10-2025 15:36 HKT
Mark Newnham leads Trainers' Championship after National Day double, unearths Classic Mile contender
HONG KONG RACING
01-10-2025 23:55 HKT
