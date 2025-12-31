logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Police, ImmD arrest 21 mainland women in Yuen Long vice raid

HONG KONG NEWS
9 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Yuen Longvice operation

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
13 mainland women arrested in Tai Po, Sheung Shui vice raid
HONG KONG NEWS
30-12-2025 00:55 HKT
Police arrest 23 mainland women in Yuen Long anti-vice operation
HONG KONG NEWS
12-12-2025 02:36 HKT
logo
(Video) Unexpected fall from moving truck in Yuen Long raises safety concerns
HONG KONG NEWS
20-11-2025 16:58 HKT
5 mainland women arrested in Kwun Tong vice operation
HONG KONG NEWS
18-11-2025 00:19 HKT
26 mainland women arrested in Yuen Long vice raid
HONG KONG NEWS
14-11-2025 02:18 HKT
Indonesian woman found unconscious with multiple injuries on platform in Yuen Long
HONG KONG NEWS
06-11-2025 03:48 HKT
Yuen Long tragic wall collapse claims life of female worker
HONG KONG NEWS
05-11-2025 15:30 HKT
Indian man arrested after threatening Yuen Long police officers with knife during inspection
HONG KONG NEWS
04-11-2025 07:26 HKT
SING TAO
The Grand Mayfair III units 11 times oversubscribed
MARKET
15-10-2025 17:42 HKT
The Grand Mayfair III's first price list of 138 flats includes cheapest home for $4.66 m
MARKET
09-10-2025 17:50 HKT
31-year-old woman loses $1.9m in Xiaohongshu fraud
HONG KONG NEWS
30-12-2025 01:03 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman subdued with pepper spray after beef dispute at Tai Po hotpot restaurant
HONG KONG NEWS
29-12-2025 23:51 HKT
file photo
HK woman arrested for false rape claim over unpaid MOP4,000
CHINA NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.