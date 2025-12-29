News
Hong Kong Red Cross medics on the front line in Gaza
1 hour ago
Emergency nurse Chan Chi-keung helped set up the hospital’s out-patient department, which now sees up to 300 people a day alongside mass casualty emergencies.
Local teen singer Abbey Lee follows Taylor Swift's lead
2 hours ago
Kowloon West traffic police arrest 5, impound 11 cars in holiday blitz
6 hours ago
(Video) Police subdue man waving metal sheet in Fanling
6 hours ago
Foul smell in Tuen Mun linked to landfill work, says environmental department
8 hours ago
Woman gives birth outside Eastern Hospital after taxi dash
8 hours ago
(Video) Yacht catches fire in Sai Kung, thick black smoke seen
8 hours ago
Police in New Territories South arrest 7, impound 9 cars in holiday crackdown
9 hours ago
Mark Six New Year jackpot could hit $100m on Saturday
9 hours ago
Nearly 600,000 enter HK as Christmas holiday ends
9 hours ago
Ngau Tau Kok mall flooded after saltwater pipe bursts, shops report heavy losses
9 hours ago
HK braces for post-new year chill as temperatures to plunge 8 degrees
19 hours ago
Hong Kong launches IP financing sandbox to assist pilot sectors in financing
22-12-2025 19:28 HKT
5-year-old boy dies after arm trapped in ski resort elevator in Hokkaido
8 hours ago
