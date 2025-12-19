News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
More blessed to give than to receive National Games volunteers reflect unity and service to our country
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Triathlon Competition – Audience Services with HKUST Student Volunteer
Top News
Read More
Holiday Magic Awaits: Explore Festive Wonderland Adventures
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
How a life insurer turns wellness into everyday engagement through data-driven technology
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Hands-on cabin assembly course hailed by students ahead of formal launch
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Power outage hits Kowloon City, affects 5,000 customers and multiple malls and schools
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
(Video) HK couple breaching rental rules by drifting in Japan, hid cause of car damage after dashcam exposure
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
CityU reports HK$586m surplus for 2024/25
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
Police bust illegal arcade gambling den on King's Road, arrest 17
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
Cross-department operation in East Kowloon nets 17 over illegal labor
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
8 women arrested in Wan Chai vice raid, 7 from mainland, 1 from Thailand
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
Scam groups recruit mainlanders to dodge police, teen arrested with HK$300,000 ransom
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
HK cancels New Year's Eve fireworks; plans alternative countdown event
HONG KONG NEWS
17-12-2025 20:57 HKT
Four robbers loot 1 billion yen from Sheung Wan money changer; mainland man arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
Cathay Pacific plane enters Manila runway without clearance, forces second flight to abort landing
WORLD NEWS
18-12-2025 05:28 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.