logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Warmer winter for HK

HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
File photo
File photo
weathercoldobservatory

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Mercury to dip to 17 degrees on Tue: Observatory
HONG KONG NEWS
12-11-2025 14:17 HKT
T1 signal remain in force before noon on Tue as Typhoon Fung-wong nears
HONG KONG NEWS
10-11-2025 11:37 HKT
HKO to hoist T1 signal on Mon as Fung-wong nears
HONG KONG NEWS
09-11-2025 11:45 HKT
Breezy Chung Yeung ahead as winds strengthen, cooler weather to follow
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 15:40 HKT
(File Photo)
Warm Halloween and winter start defy Autumn chills in HK
HONG KONG NEWS
24-10-2025 15:47 HKT
T3 signal to remain in force until 6pm on Tue: Observatory
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 17:24 HKT
The Pangu system suggests that the area of low pressure will weaken 200 kilometers southeast of Hong Kong. (HKO)
Low pressure expected to be weakened by northeast monsoon next week
HONG KONG NEWS
12-10-2025 20:38 HKT
HK to maintain T3 signal throughout the day as Mitag approaches
HONG KONG NEWS
19-09-2025 12:35 HKT
As world gets hotter, Americans are turning to more sugar, study finds
WORLD NEWS
09-09-2025 18:40 HKT
A woman uses a piece of cardboard to shelter from the sun while walking out of a building on a hot day in Beijing on June 6, 2025. China experienced its hottest summer on record this year, its meteorological authority said, as heatwaves continued to scorch the country's south. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
China endured hottest summer on record in 2025
CHINA NEWS
03-09-2025 16:26 HKT
Derek Cheung's yellow Ferrari towed for illegal parking in Causeway Bay
HONG KONG NEWS
17-11-2025 01:39 HKT
(File Photo)
Buckle up: Passengers must wear seatbelts on buses and minibuses starting Jan 25
HONG KONG NEWS
16-11-2025 19:21 HKT
Chemistry expert K Kwong admits to upskirting at Tai Wai MTR station
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.