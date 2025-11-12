logo
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Mercury to dip to 17 degrees on Tue: Observatory

HONG KONG NEWS
16 mins ago
weatherObservatorychilly

T1 signal remain in force before noon on Tue as Typhoon Fung-wong nears
HONG KONG NEWS
10-11-2025 11:37 HKT
HKO to hoist T1 signal on Mon as Fung-wong nears
HONG KONG NEWS
09-11-2025 11:45 HKT
Breezy Chung Yeung ahead as winds strengthen, cooler weather to follow
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 15:40 HKT
(File Photo)
Warm Halloween and winter start defy Autumn chills in HK
HONG KONG NEWS
24-10-2025 15:47 HKT
T3 signal to be hoisted at 5.20pm: Observatory
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 12:52 HKT
The Pangu system suggests that the area of low pressure will weaken 200 kilometers southeast of Hong Kong. (HKO)
Low pressure expected to be weakened by northeast monsoon next week
HONG KONG NEWS
12-10-2025 20:38 HKT
(File Photo)
HK greets 'Cold dew' with record heat of 32.3 degrees
HONG KONG NEWS
08-10-2025 15:51 HKT
HK to maintain T3 signal throughout the day as Mitag approaches
HONG KONG NEWS
19-09-2025 12:35 HKT
(File Photo)
Unsettled weather ahead as potential storm on the way: HKO
HONG KONG NEWS
14-09-2025 21:35 HKT
As world gets hotter, Americans are turning to more sugar, study finds
WORLD NEWS
09-09-2025 18:40 HKT
Brothers found dead in suspected suicide; elder starved, younger overdosed
HONG KONG NEWS
11-11-2025 14:13 HKT
Russian crypto couple kidnapped and killed in Dubai after failing to pay ransom
WORLD NEWS
10 hours ago
Left to right: Ivan Osipov from Russia, Andrea Fontanesi from Italy, Parker Chan from HK, Victor Michel from Germany at Ardingly College in the UK crowned winners in Imperial College London’s Entrepreneurs Innovation Challenge.
Exclusive: HK youth's poverty solution triumphs at London Imperial College Innovation Challenge
HONG KONG NEWS
10-11-2025 11:04 HKT
