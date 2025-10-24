Warm Halloween and winter start defy Autumn chills in HK

Read More
HK to maintain T3 signal throughout the day as Mitag approaches
19-09-2025 12:35 HKT
As world gets hotter, Americans are turning to more sugar, study finds
09-09-2025 18:40 HKT
China endured hottest summer on record in 2025
03-09-2025 16:26 HKT
Cloudy day with few showers on first school day: HKO
31-08-2025 15:11 HKT
Shanghai locals seek to beat the heat at indoor skiing resort
29-08-2025 17:45 HKT
HKO cancels all typhoon warnings as Kajiki moves away from HK
24-08-2025 12:29 HKT
HKO to issue T1 tonight as tropical cyclone approaches
22-08-2025 12:19 HKT
More rain in northern China takes death toll in floods to 13
19-08-2025 16:08 HKT
Central Kowloon Bypass Yau Ma Tei Section to open on Dec 21: sources
22-10-2025 21:59 HKT
Pregnant couple falls to death in Tuen Mun after rejected abortion
19-10-2025 18:04 HKT