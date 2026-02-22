World's largest ice-and-snow park closes as temperature rises

Read More
HK to face 95pc humidity with showers and thunderstorms this week
22-02-2026 18:33 HKT
HK poised for warmest Chinese New Year’s Eve in 73 years
15-02-2026 19:14 HKT
Mercury to plunge to 13 degrees on Mon as northeast monsoon arrives
01-02-2026 15:02 HKT
Mercury to dip to 14 degrees on Sunday as northeast monsoon approaches
27-01-2026 15:32 HKT
'Free solo' climb of Taiwan's tallest building postponed due to weather
24-01-2026 12:02 HKT
Hong Kong braces for 13-degree chill next Wed as intense monsoon approaches
12-01-2026 20:09 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT