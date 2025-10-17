News
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
Exclusive: Teen visionary helps other youngsters expand their career horizons
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
by
Cheng Wong
Preston Chan founded Invent Your Own Future, a nonprofit that helps students forge their own nontraditional career paths.
Top News
Read More
Halloween monster alert!
HONG KONG NEWS
10 mins ago
Star-crossed in Hong Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Olivia Cheng returns rare ceramics to nation's care
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Police Dismantle Underground Gambling Den in Tai Po, Arrest 4 Men Including Operator
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
4-year-old girl suspected of inappropriate treatment in Hung Hom, police investigate child abuse
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
Wanted man arrested in Mong Kok anti-crime operation targeting night venues
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
Snake bite incident in Ngau Tau Kok's Choi Tak Estate, man hospitalized
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
Operational event at Yangjiang Nuclear Power Station
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
Residence on Apliu Street Burglarized: $200,000 in Dried Citrus Peel and Camera Lenses Stolen
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
7-year-old boy punched and kicked in Wong Tai Sin, father arrested for child abuse
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
New HK Island transit line on track for 2027 construction start
HONG KONG NEWS
15-10-2025 17:55 HKT
Missing Filipino women found safe in Sha Tin mall after nearly 2 weeks
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
HK tourist sexually assaulted in public at Taipei Station; fugitive suspect arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
15-10-2025 20:23 HKT
