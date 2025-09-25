Legislative Council General Election sees declining voter registration

Read More
US again vetoes UN Security Council Gaza ceasefire call
19-09-2025 09:27 HKT
US vaccine panel to vote on the use of combined measles shot this week
18-09-2025 16:53 HKT
Horse-trading and dealmaking: How will Thailand's PM vote play out?
05-09-2025 13:13 HKT
Thai parliament to vote on new PM, as Thaksin jets off amid chaos
05-09-2025 12:20 HKT
Japan PM hangs on after election debacle
21-07-2025 10:59 HKT
Japan PM faces reckoning in upper house election
20-07-2025 15:53 HKT
As Singapore votes, ruling PAP banks on its 66-year legacy
30-04-2025 15:40 HKT