logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Legislative Council General Election sees declining voter registration

HONG KONG NEWS
25-09-2025 17:15 HKT

by

Phoebe Poon

logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A general view shows the United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in Gaza, at UN headquarters in New York on September 18, 2025. The UN Security Council is slated to vote on the latest call for a ceasefire and increased humanitarian access to Gaza, a move supported by a majority seeking to act despite repeated US vetoes. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
US again vetoes UN Security Council Gaza ceasefire call
WORLD NEWS
19-09-2025 09:27 HKT
United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo
US vaccine panel to vote on the use of combined measles shot this week
WORLD NEWS
18-09-2025 16:53 HKT
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba walks on the day of a press conference as he announces his resignation, in Tokyo, Japan September 7, 2025. (Reuters)
Japan's LDP to hold full-scale vote to pick leader; Takaichi, Koizumi seen as frontrunners
WORLD NEWS
09-09-2025 14:14 HKT
CANDIDATES. (L-R) Bhumjaithai Party's Anutin Charnvirakul and Pheu Thai's Chaikasem Nitisiri. Reuters
Horse-trading and dealmaking: How will Thailand's PM vote play out?
WORLD NEWS
05-09-2025 13:13 HKT
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra leaves after a Thai criminal court cleared him of charges in a lese majeste case, also known as a royal insult case, under Section 112 of Thailand's Criminal Code, stemming from a 2015 interview he gave while in South Korea during his long stint in self-imposed exile, in Bangkok, Thailand, August 22, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo
Thai parliament to vote on new PM, as Thaksin jets off amid chaos
WORLD NEWS
05-09-2025 12:20 HKT
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba addresses the media at the vote counting centre in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters in Tokyo on July 20, 2025. (AFP)
Japan PM hangs on after election debacle
WORLD NEWS
21-07-2025 10:59 HKT
Ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama arrives at the LDP headquarters, on the day of Upper House elections, in Tokyo, Japan July 20, 2025. (Reuters)
Japan's ruling coalition likely to lose upper house majority, exit poll shows
WORLD NEWS
20-07-2025 19:40 HKT
Voters take part in upper house elections at a polling station in Tokyo on July 20, 2025. (AFP)
Japan PM faces reckoning in upper house election
WORLD NEWS
20-07-2025 15:53 HKT
Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong gestures at a People's Action Party (PAP) rally ahead of the general election in Singapore April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
As Singapore votes, ruling PAP banks on its 66-year legacy
WORLD NEWS
30-04-2025 15:40 HKT
Police car, taxi collide in Yau Ma Tei intersection
HONG KONG NEWS
5 mins ago
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
(File photo)
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.