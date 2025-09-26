logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
ENTERTAINMENT
breadcrumb-arrow
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ

Jet Li sparks concern with hospitalization, spotted at Beijing car dealership with rare billion-yuan bead

HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
26-09-2025 18:14 HKT
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Simon Wong Kit-lung recreates scenes from the viral video.
Beyond the stolen beef and shrimp: The tricky business of policing all-you-can-eat
HONG KONG NEWS
19 hours ago
Hong Kong’s The Last Dance enters the Oscar race
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
26-09-2025 19:35 HKT
A tree lies toppled by Super Typhoon Ragasa’s fierce winds in Hong Kong, China, September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
South China cleans up after powerful Typhoon Ragasa
CHINA NEWS
25-09-2025 16:32 HKT
The Citibank logo is displayed at a branch in New York City, U.S., July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
HK to halt rate cuts after 12.5 bps trim, Citibank says
MARKET
23-09-2025 14:58 HKT
Honey trap: Duo jailed over hotel kidnap and $40,000 ransom plot
HONG KONG NEWS
23-09-2025 14:23 HKT
Four HK Student proposals could be carried aboard China’s space station
HONG KONG NEWS
22-09-2025 13:34 HKT
A carer speaks with an elderly resident - one of three alzheimer sufferers in the establishment- in a house at L'Hay-les- Roses on the outskirts of Paris on February 17, 2022. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)
How much progress has been made against Alzheimer's disease?
WORLD NEWS
20-09-2025 18:03 HKT
Michelin-guided Kai Kai dessert relocates after four decades
HONG KONG NEWS
19-09-2025 12:35 HKT
Handout picture released by Argentina's Presidency press office showing Argentina's President Javier Milei (L) and his Economy Minister Luis Caputo posing at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, on September 15, 2025. Milei announced on national broadcasting the submission of the 2026 budget to Congress. (Photo by Handout / Argentina's Presidency Press Office / AFP)
Argentina's Milei says 'worst is over'; to boost pension, health, education spending
WORLD NEWS
16-09-2025 13:26 HKT
An Apple Watch series 11 titanium is displayed during Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo/File Photo
US FDA clears Apple Watch hypertension feature
WORLD NEWS
13-09-2025 16:01 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
(File photo)
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.