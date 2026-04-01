logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Relegation-battling Spurs appoint De Zerbi as manager

FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Roberto De Zerbi as their manager on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday, and the Italian coach has seven games to steer the North London side to safety.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tottenham have turned to former Brighton & Hove Albion manager De Zerbi to salvage a dreadful season which is in danger of ending in relegation from the top flight for the first time since 1977.

"Roberto was our number one target for the summer and we are very pleased to be able to bring him in now," Spurs Sporting Director Johan Lange said in a club statement.

"He is one of the most creative and forward-thinking coaches in world football, and brings with him a wealth of experience at the highest level, including in the Premier League."

The London club, who won the Europa League last term, are one point and one place above the Premier League relegation zone after 31 games, having not won in the league since December.

De Zerbi's first game will be at Sunderland on April 12, by which time Spurs could have slipped into the bottom three.

He succeeds Croatian Igor Tudor, who departed by mutual agreement on Sunday after seven games as interim manager following the sacking of Thomas Frank.

"In all my discussions with the club's leadership, their ambition for the future has been clear - to build a team capable of reaching great achievements, and to do that playing a style of football that excites and inspires our supporters," De Zerbi said.

"Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table, which will be the complete focus until the final whistle of the last game of the season."

DE ZERBI'S LAST ROLE

The 46-year-old joined Marseille in 2024 following a relatively successful spell at Brighton, guiding the French club to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 in the 2024-25 season.

However, he left by mutual consent in February after a 5-0 defeat by Paris St Germain and had indicated that he would wait until the close season to resume his career.

De Zerbi had previously spent two seasons at Brighton, leading them to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and the club's first-ever qualification for European competition before departing at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

During his time at Brighton, De Zerbi gained a reputation for his progressive passing style with an emphasis on high energy, pressing and his players being adaptable.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described De Zerbi's Brighton systems as 'unique' and once labelled the Italian as one of the most influential coaches of the last 20 years.

De Zerbi's first managerial role at Palermo in 2016 lasted less than three months, and his next job ended in relegation with Benevento.

He came to prominence at Sassuolo, where he spent three seasons, taking the club to two consecutive eighth-place finishes in Serie A, before leaving to join Shakhtar Donetsk.

SAFETY BATTLE

While Tottenham are clearly looking at laying a foundation for yet another new era, the club's immediate priority is earning enough points from their last seven games to avoid sliding into the second-tier Championship.

Spurs' form in 2026 is worse than all the clubs around them in the relegation battle and their confidence took another battering with a 3-0 home defeat by fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest, Tudor's last game in charge.

De Zerbi, Tottenham's sixth permanent manager since Mauricio Pochettino was sacked in 2019, will have little time to get his ideas across with a tricky visit to Sunderland followed by a home clash against his old club Brighton.

One of his priorities will be addressing the club's woeful home form which has resulted in only two Premier League wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium all season.

Reuters

Tottenham HotspurDe Zerbi

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Tottenham's Tudor tenure ends in turmoil as Spurs teeter on relegation brink
FOOTBALL
30-03-2026 01:38 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Richarlison earns struggling Tottenham a point at Liverpool
FOOTBALL
16-03-2026 06:10 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Tottenham give fans more time to decide on season ticket renewal as relegation fears mount
FOOTBALL
13-03-2026 05:07 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Tottenham relegation fears deepen with home loss to Crystal Palace
FOOTBALL
06-03-2026 07:15 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Struggling Spurs risk relegation scrap after 2-1 defeat at Fulham
FOOTBALL
02-03-2026 07:08 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Eze's derby double gets Arsenal title bid back on track
FOOTBALL
23-02-2026 05:39 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Manchester City stunned as Solanke magic earns Tottenham a draw
FOOTBALL
02-02-2026 05:07 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Tottenham spot on against Slavia Prague to close in on top eight
FOOTBALL
10-12-2025 06:35 HKT
Soccer-Vitinha shines as PSG come from behind to beat Spurs
FOOTBALL
27-11-2025 07:53 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Eze's derby hat-trick sends Arsenal six points clear
FOOTBALL
24-11-2025 05:27 HKT
A new dawn for HK tourism: Long-haul visitors jump significantly as European markets boom
EDITORIAL
30-03-2026 04:28 HKT
2 dead after bus rear-ends broken-down taxi on Tsing Ma Bridge
NEWS
31-03-2026 00:49 HKT
First row: Charles Jeremy Chan Wing-ho, Calvin Cheuk Yuen-cheong, Charles Simon Hollander Second row: Bonnie Cheng Yan-ki, Martin Wong Wing-hoi, Eugene Yim Wing-tsang
Six senior counsel appointed
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.