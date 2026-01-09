Martinelli hat-trick sends Arsenal past Portsmouth in FA Cup

Read More
Lacklustre Arsenal held to dour 0-0 draw by Liverpool
09-01-2026 06:59 HKT
Arsenal crush Villa to confirm title credentials
31-12-2025 06:24 HKT
Arsenal make it six out of six with easy win over Club Brugge
11-12-2025 06:21 HKT
Ten-man Chelsea hold Arsenal in tetchy 1-1 London derby
01-12-2025 05:27 HKT
Arsenal stun Bayern Munich to seize Champions League top spot
27-11-2025 07:47 HKT
Eze's derby hat-trick sends Arsenal six points clear
24-11-2025 05:27 HKT
Arsenal beat Slavia 3-0 to go eight games in a row without conceding
05-11-2025 08:12 HKT
Liverpool thrashed by Palace, holders Newcastle through in League Cup
30-10-2025 07:13 HKT
Arsenal go clear after win over Palace, Man City slip up at Villa
27-10-2025 04:47 HKT
Arsenal run riot to crush Atletico Madrid
22-10-2025 07:25 HKT
Bus seatbelt law prompts debate over safety of standing passengers
09-01-2026 17:52 HKT