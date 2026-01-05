logo
Manchester United sack manager Ruben Amorim

FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
Top News
Photo: Reuters
Man City drop points in chase of Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd also draw
FOOTBALL
14 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Leeds hold Liverpool to goalless draw at Anfield
FOOTBALL
02-01-2026 06:37 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man United held to 1-1 draw by struggling Wolves
FOOTBALL
31-12-2025 06:29 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Chelsea drop more points at home in 2-2 draw with Bournemouth
FOOTBALL
31-12-2025 06:27 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Arsenal crush Villa to confirm title credentials
FOOTBALL
31-12-2025 06:24 HKT
HK draw 2-2 with nine-man Guangdong in Chino's first game in charge
FOOTBALL
29-12-2025 00:14 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Neres double as Napoli outclass Bologna to win Italian Super Cup
FOOTBALL
23-12-2025 06:47 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Superb Rogers double gives Aston Villa 2-1 win over Man United
FOOTBALL
22-12-2025 05:28 HKT
Kylian Mbappe challenges the Sevilla defense. AFP
An honor to equal Ronaldo’s calendar-year goal record for Real, says Mbappe
FOOTBALL
21-12-2025 19:48 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez signs up for 2026 season
FOOTBALL
18-12-2025 06:39 HKT
TVB awards: 'The Queen of News 2' sweeps 9 prizes, Bosco Wong and Charmaine Sheh win top acting honours
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
18 hours ago
Eric Tsang steps down as TVB general manager, receives honorary award
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
18 hours ago
Nike searches surge after photo of detained Maduro in Tech tracksuit
WORLD NEWS
19 hours ago
