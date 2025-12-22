logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Superb Rogers double gives Aston Villa 2-1 win over Man United

FOOTBALL
43 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedAston Villa

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Bournemouth rescue draw with Man United in eight-goal thriller
FOOTBALL
16-12-2025 06:13 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Sunderland exact sweet derby revenge with 'visitors' jibe at Newcastle
FOOTBALL
15-12-2025 02:41 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Frank angry as Tottenham take a step back in defeat at Forest
FOOTBALL
15-12-2025 02:37 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man City keep pressure on Arsenal with 3-0 win at Palace
FOOTBALL
15-12-2025 02:32 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Manchester United go sixth with 4-1 win as Wolves' misery continues
FOOTBALL
09-12-2025 06:38 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man United held to 1-1 draw at home by struggling West Ham
FOOTBALL
05-12-2025 06:42 HKT
Isak's first league goal helps Liverpool to vital win at West Ham
FOOTBALL
01-12-2025 05:29 HKT
Ten-man Chelsea hold Arsenal in tetchy 1-1 London derby
FOOTBALL
01-12-2025 05:27 HKT
Man United fight back to end Palace's unbeaten home run
FOOTBALL
01-12-2025 05:24 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Eze's derby hat-trick sends Arsenal six points clear
FOOTBALL
24-11-2025 05:27 HKT
Customs Seizes $13.78m worth of suspected smuggled cattle gallstones in private car
HONG KONG NEWS
21-12-2025 04:47 HKT
Wan Chai car park closure traps vehicles overnight, sparks dispute
HONG KONG NEWS
16 hours ago
New section of Central Kowloon Bypass opens, slashing travel time to just 5 minutes
HONG KONG NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.