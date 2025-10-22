logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Fermin hat-trick inspires Barcelona to 6-1 rout of Olympiacos

FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Champions LeagueBarcelonaOlympiacos

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Gordon and Barnes strike as Newcastle outclass Benfica
FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
Photo: Reuters
Manchester City's Haaland extends scoring streak in Villarreal win
FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
Photo: Reuters
Arsenal run riot to crush Atletico Madrid
FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
Barcelona go top with 2-1 win over Real Sociedad
FOOTBALL
29-09-2025 04:00 HKT
Rashford shines with two goals in Barcelona's 2-1 win at Newcastle
FOOTBALL
19-09-2025 06:43 HKT
Liverpool edge Atletico Madrid 3-2 with last-gasp Van Dijk goal
FOOTBALL
18-09-2025 05:37 HKT
Subs Martinelli and Trossard earn Arsenal 2-0 win at Bilbao
FOOTBALL
17-09-2025 04:03 HKT
Cruise ship leaves Barcelona's Port, Spain. (Reuters)
Europe's busiest cruise port Barcelona to scale back amid overtourism concerns
WORLD NEWS
22-07-2025 20:00 HKT
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi. (Reuters)
Inzaghi leaves Inter after Champions League final thrashing
FOOTBALL
04-06-2025 15:22 HKT
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi looks dejected as he walks past the Champions League trophy after collecting his runners up medal. (Reuters)
Inter eager to continue with Inzaghi if he wants to, says club chief
FOOTBALL
01-06-2025 17:37 HKT
HK’s next domestic workforce majority
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 08:00 HKT
4 men slashed inside Tsim Sha Tsui convenience store
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
Air traffic recording sheds light on final moments before cargo plane veered into sea
HONG KONG NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.