logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

BOJ could raise rates every quarter, ex-policymaker says

FINANCE
39 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The Japanese national flag flutters in the wind on part of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters in Tokyo on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
The Japanese national flag flutters in the wind on part of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters in Tokyo on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)

The Bank of Japan is expected to raise interest rates roughly once every three months and push them up to 2 percent by around June next year to combat mounting inflationary pressures, former bank board member Makoto Sakurai said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In raising interest rates to a 31-year high of 1.25 percent in September, the central bank has shifted its policy approach to one increasingly focused on addressing broadening price pressures from surging fuel costs, he said.

Government data shows Japan has seen the cost of importing crude oil spike around 70 percent to 80 percent in recent months from levels before the US attack against Iran in February, which will boost consumer inflation ahead, Sakurai said.

A weak yen and robust AI-related demand are also boosting manufacturers' profits, underpinning the economy and fuelling demand-driven price pressures, he said.

"The BOJ is well aware of such price pressures, which led to a sea change in the way it approaches inflation," Sakurai said in an interview with Reuters.

Consumer inflation may exceed 3 percent by year-end through early next year, forcing the BOJ to step up hikes to keep underlying inflation from overshooting its 2 percent target, he said.

"Coupled with endorsement for higher rates from (US Treasury Secretary Scott) Bessent, the BOJ is probably more convinced it can speed up rate hikes and will do so ahead," said Sakurai, who retains close ties with incumbent policymakers.

INFLATION UPGRADE EYED

The BOJ will probably revise up its inflation forecasts at its quarterly outlook report due in October and raise interest rates again most likely in December, he said.

"If the upward revision to its price forecasts is very large, there's a chance the BOJ could opt to hike in October instead of waiting until December," Sakurai added.

After the rate hike to 1.5 percent expected by year-end, the BOJ will likely raise rates to 1.75 percent in the first quarter of 2027 and to 2 percent by June next year, he said.

While the BOJ's terminal rate is seen around 2 percent, the level could be higher if inflation remains elevated around 3 percent, Sakurai added.

The BOJ raised interest rates to 1.25 percent last week, with its governor signalling the central bank has entered a new phase focused on preventing inflation from overshooting its target, opening the door to further rate hikes.

But the yen fell as investors saw the BOJ's message as not hawkish enough and instead focused on two dovish dissenters as a sign the central bank won't tighten policy quickly enough to narrow the wide Japan-US interest rate gap.

Sakurai said while the two dovish dissenters likely won't deter the BOJ from raising rates further, the faster pace of rate hikes also won't give the yen much support.

Investors will keep selling yen and Japanese government bonds (JGB) on prospects that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will continue to pursue expansionary fiscal policy, he said.

"The yen won't rebound unless Takaichi's fiscal policy changes," Sakurai said. "Even if the BOJ raises rates aggressively, it will only slow the yen's declines at best."

Reuters

BOJBank of Japaninterest rateyen

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Yen and US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 19, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Japan's 10-year bond yield hits 30-year high after US Treasury selloff
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Federal Reserve Board Governor Michael Barr participates in a board meeting at the Federal Reserve on March 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. The board met to meet to discuss a proposal to loosen capital requirements for large and regional banks, scaling back stricter regulations. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Fed's Barr says further rate hikes will likely be needed
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Austan Goolsbee, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference 2026 in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May, 6, 2026. REUTERS
Fed's Goolsbee says strong demand may be adding to US inflation
FINANCE
21-09-2026 22:48 HKT
Traffic signs in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2026. REUTERS
BOJ lifts rates to 31-year high, flags shift in policy focus
FINANCE
18-09-2026 15:47 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Yen sinks, sending Japan stocks surging as BOJ hike draws two dissents
FINANCE
18-09-2026 14:57 HKT
Japan's core inflation holds near BOJ's target
FINANCE
18-09-2026 10:29 HKT
People walk past the Bank of England building in London, Britain, September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Corey Rudy
Bank of England sounds inflation alarm as it holds interest rates
FINANCE
17-09-2026 19:33 HKT
A pressure gauge is seen at Storengy's natural gas storage site in Saint-Illiers-la-Ville, western France, September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
ECB's attention shifting to natural gas as prices soar
FINANCE
14-09-2026 19:37 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Yen speculators turn net long for first time since February as BOJ hike bets build
FINANCE
13-09-2026 18:30 HKT
Renovations continue at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 14, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo
'This is the test': All eyes on US Fed to tackle high inflation
FINANCE
13-09-2026 15:10 HKT
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
19 hours ago
Bar staff accused of dumping body on Tsim Sha Tsui street after man found dead in toilet
NEWS
9 hours ago
Andy Lau sparks excitement as stars turn out for Alan Tam’s Hong Kong concert finale
ENTERTAINMENT
23-09-2026 13:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.