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Space investment more than doubled to US$23 billion in year to June, report says

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the USSF-36 mission successfully launches from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, U.S., August 21, 2025. U.S. Space Force/Gwendolyn Kurzen/Handout via REUTERS
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the USSF-36 mission successfully launches from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, U.S., August 21, 2025. U.S. Space Force/Gwendolyn Kurzen/Handout via REUTERS

Private investment in space companies globally more than doubled to US$23 billion (HK$179.4 billion) in the year through June as the sector shifts toward proven businesses, according to British investment firm Seraphim and Relm Insurance on Wednesday.

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SpaceX's June initial public offering has reshaped the funding landscape for the sector, drawing in new investors as venture firms look for the next space company capable of a similar payoff.

Investors are funneling capital toward companies that can show operational proof rather than early-stage promise, with the space economy moving from "hype to commercial reality", according to Relm Insurance.

It said the companies attracting capital include Earth observation (EO), in-orbit manufacturing and satellite supply chains.

"EO is already an established category — the tech is well established, if still improving," said Andrew Bonwick, Relm's VP of Product Development.

"The real value is in the analytics. Customers buying these services don't think of them as space services — they're sold on what they actually want: where are my ships, when should I plant my crops, is that refinery switched on, where's at risk of wildfire."

Capital grew more selective toward Earth observation companies with visible revenue and experienced leadership, the report said.

In-orbit manufacturing is still in its early days, held back by limited ways to launch and bring products back to Earth, with some companies merging while others struggle to grow beyond small pilot projects.

Satellite supply chains have grown more complicated as production increases, pushing companies to bring more of their manufacturing in-house to control costs and reduce reliance on outside suppliers.

Traditional insurance policies often don't fit these smaller, experimental space projects, creating demand for new types of coverage, the report said.

Reuters

spaceSpaceXearth observationin-orbit manufacturingsatellite

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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