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FINANCE

HSBC keeps prime rate at 5 percent despite a hike by US Fed

FINANCE
58 mins ago
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Logos of HSBC and Standard Chartered banks are seen at their headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2017. REUTERS
Logos of HSBC and Standard Chartered banks are seen at their headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2017. REUTERS

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation kept its prime rate unchanged on Thursday, despite a 0.25 percentage point interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve earlier.

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The lender maintained its best lending rate at 5 percent. The rate for its Hong Kong dollar savings deposits also remained the same. 

Other major lenders are expected to follow the move. 

Some analysts said before the decision that a cut of 0.125 percentage points was possible. 

The mortgage-linked one-month Hibor inched down 5 basis points to 2.9 percent on Thursday.


 

prime rateHSBCFedinterest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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