HSBC keeps prime rate at 5 percent despite a hike by US Fed

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Gold holds steady as investors await Fed policy cues
15-09-2026 11:11 HKT
10-year Treasury yield nears 5 percent ahead of Fed decision
14-09-2026 22:27 HKT
Goldman Sachs sees BoE rate hike in November amid inflation concerns
14-09-2026 17:44 HKT
Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan expect September Fed hike as inflation lingers
14-09-2026 16:12 HKT
Gold prices dip as oil-driven inflation concerns weigh
14-09-2026 10:30 HKT
Residents report credit card fraud during new iPhone pre-order rush
13-09-2026 15:49 HKT
'This is the test': All eyes on US Fed to tackle high inflation
13-09-2026 15:10 HKT
HSBC's first female CFO Pam Kaur to step down in 2027
10-09-2026 19:53 HKT
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT