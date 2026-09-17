HSBC keeps prime rate at 5 percent despite a hike by US Fed

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation kept its prime rate unchanged on Thursday, despite a 0.25 percentage point interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve earlier.

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The lender maintained its best lending rate at 5 percent. The rate for its Hong Kong dollar savings deposits also remained the same.

Other major lenders are expected to follow the move.

Some analysts said before the decision that a cut of 0.125 percentage points was possible.

The mortgage-linked one-month Hibor inched down 5 basis points to 2.9 percent on Thursday.



