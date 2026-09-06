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FINANCE

Mainland AI micro-dramas cost drop to a few hundred yuan with less than 1 pc profitable

FINANCE
2 hours ago
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Production prices of AI micro-dramas have plummeted to just a few hundred yuan per minute from 5,000 yuan (HK$5,841) per minute; as production capacity expanded with lower technological barriers and a large influx of practitioners. 

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The market for such dramas has seen production capacity oversaturate within six months, according to Mainland media, as digital artificial personification production prices also dropped from up to 600,000 yuan to tens of thousands or even merely thousands of yuan. 

Micro-dramas with over 40 million views are profitable, but these account for less than 1 percent of the industry, the report quoted Chen Wei, head of AI technology at e-book giant China Literature (0772). 

However, data shows that the mainland AI drama market is expected to exceed 40 billion yuan this year, with an annual growth rate of 138 percent; whereas the overseas market is expected to exceed 4 billion US dollars, accounting for nearly 70 percent of the overall overseas micro-short drama market.

Micro-dramas have achieved assembly-line mass production, with teams producing 10 to 20 finished clips per day. A single person can complete a full 60-minute AI micro-drama in a day.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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