Mainland AI micro-dramas cost drop to a few hundred yuan with less than 1 pc profitable

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Trump says unless Fed cuts rates, he'll stop trading with some nations
04-09-2026 21:59 HKT
Wall St subdued after jobs report fuels rate-hike bets
04-09-2026 21:46 HKT
US nonfarm payrolls surge in August; unemployment rate steady at 4.1pc
04-09-2026 21:43 HKT
China's Xi to bring large CEO delegation on US visit, sources say
04-09-2026 21:38 HKT
Chinese EV maker Li Auto to invest in battery firm Sunwoda's unit
04-09-2026 21:33 HKT
ByteDance secures US$29.6 billion loan in AI push, sources say
04-09-2026 21:26 HKT
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT