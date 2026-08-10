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FINANCE

BOJ debated scope to hasten rate-hike pace in July, summary shows

FINANCE
2 hours ago
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The Japanese national flag flutters in the wind on part of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters in Tokyo on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
The Japanese national flag flutters in the wind on part of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters in Tokyo on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)

Bank of Japan policymakers warned of mounting inflation risks that could require a nimble, faster-than-expected pace of interest rate increases, a summary of opinions at their July meeting showed, boosting the case for a September hike.

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The BOJ must heighten vigilance to the risk of underlying inflation overshooting its 2 percent target as rising import costs from the weak yen and price pressures from strong AI demand add to high fuel costs from the Middle East conflict, many in the board were quoted as saying.

"Given we must pay attention to the risk of an inflation overshoot more than before, the pace of rate hikes could be faster than markets expect," one member said, according to the summary released on Monday.

Another member said the focus of monetary policy has shifted away from efforts to push up underlying inflation to the BOJ's target of 2 percent, towards preventing it from overshooting.

"The risk of waiting is no longer marginal. We must accelerate the pace of adjustment to the degree of monetary accommodation," the member said, calling for a faster pace of rate hikes.

Two other opinions called for "nimbly" raising interest rates to address inflation risks and push the BOJ's policy rate closer to levels deemed neutral to the economy, according to the summary.

The opinions align with BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's hawkish communication after the central bank's July meeting, where it kept interest rates steady but signalled a strong chance of a rate hike as soon as September.

Reuters

BOJBank of Japaninterest rateyen

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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