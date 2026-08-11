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FINANCE

CME to allow round-the-clock trading of 100-Ounce Silver futures from September

FINANCE
10 hours ago
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Silver bars are pictured in a display area at the plant of refiner and bar manufacturer Argor-Heraeus in Mendrisio, Switzerland, July 13, 2022. REUTERS
Silver bars are pictured in a display area at the plant of refiner and bar manufacturer Argor-Heraeus in Mendrisio, Switzerland, July 13, 2022. REUTERS

CME Group said on Tuesday it will allow round-the-clock trading in its 100-Ounce Silver futures contract from September as the exchange operator builds on strong demand for its retail-focused precious metals products after gold's record debut.

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  • Since launching the 24/7 trading for 1-Ounce Gold futures on July 24, more than 53,000 contracts have traded during expanded weekend sessions, representing about US$219 million in notional value, CME said.

  • This is the largest liquidity pool for weekend trading in gold futures, the exchange operator added.

  • Both the 1-Ounce Gold and 100-Ounce Silver contracts are designed with smaller notional exposure to appeal to retail traders, CME said.

  • The company said its metal business set a record in the first half of the year, with average daily volume of 1.3 million contracts, up 55 percent from a year earlier, driven largely by precious metals trading.

  • A record US$50 billion (HK$390 billion) average notional traded each day across CME Group's silver futures in the first half of the year, the operator said.

  • It added that the 100-Ounce Silver futures launched in February 2026 had 17,800 contracts ADV traded in the first half of 2026.

  • The 100-Ounce Silver futures are financially settled based on the daily settlement price of the global benchmark COMEX 5,000-Ounce Silver futures contract and are listed by and subject to the rules of COMEX.

  • The September 24/7 extension for silver futures is pending regulatory review.

Reuters

CMEsilver futures24/7 tradingmetal

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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