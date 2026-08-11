CME to allow round-the-clock trading of 100-Ounce Silver futures from September

CME Group said on Tuesday it will allow round-the-clock trading in its 100-Ounce Silver futures contract from September as the exchange operator builds on strong demand for its retail-focused precious metals products after gold's record debut.

Since launching the 24/7 trading for 1-Ounce Gold futures on July 24, more than 53,000 contracts have traded during expanded weekend sessions, representing about US$219 million in notional value, CME said.

This is the largest liquidity pool for weekend trading in gold futures, the exchange operator added.

Both the 1-Ounce Gold and 100-Ounce Silver contracts are designed with smaller notional exposure to appeal to retail traders, CME said.

The company said its metal business set a record in the first half of the year, with average daily volume of 1.3 million contracts, up 55 percent from a year earlier, driven largely by precious metals trading.

A record US$50 billion (HK$390 billion) average notional traded each day across CME Group's silver futures in the first half of the year, the operator said.

It added that the 100-Ounce Silver futures launched in February 2026 had 17,800 contracts ADV traded in the first half of 2026.

The 100-Ounce Silver futures are financially settled based on the daily settlement price of the global benchmark COMEX 5,000-Ounce Silver futures contract and are listed by and subject to the rules of COMEX.