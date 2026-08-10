China Kingstone, local bullion group sign MoU

Mining (1380) announced a strategic three-way partnership through a memorandum of understanding with First Asia Merchants Bullion Limited (First Gold) and First Gold 3.0 Holding Limited (FG 3.0).

First Gold is a bullion house trading since 1991 and a top-tier Type AA member of the Hong Kong Gold Exchange, Hong Kong’s only government-approved physical gold and silver exchange. Meanwhile, FG 3.0 – owner and global developer of the “First Gold 3.0 Jewellery” retail brand – launched in late 2025 and operates physical stores across Hong Kong.

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The partnership covers institutional-grade hedging, gold recycling, and other areas.



Under the partnership, CKM supplies gold from its Chilean mining operations into First Gold’s bullion and retail ecosystem, while partnering to expand a premium gold retail platform across the burgeoning South Asian markets.

CKM can participate directly in the growth of the retail network through strategic investment as well, including by supplying gold on preferential commercial terms.

In addition, the partnership covers institutional-grade hedging, recognized bullion minting, gold recycling, and reciprocal investment rights – including both First Gold companies’ rights to explore potential investments in CKM – establishing a unique vertically integrated gold platform extending from mine to consumer.

CKM expects the partnership to build foundations for a mine-to-market platform spanning every key stage of the gold value chain, covering downstream trading, minting, retail, and recycling to create multiple complementary revenue streams; in contrast to common gold companies’ practice to just mine gold and directly sell it around spot price.

“By partnering with one of Hong Kong’s leading bullion groups and a rapidly expanding retail platform, we gain access to the expertise, infrastructure, and market reach needed to accelerate that vision,” said CKM chairman and chief executive Chin Then Hin.

CKM has previously acquired a controlling stake in a gold mining project in southern Chile, the Chinese firm announced in June.