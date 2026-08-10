logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China Kingstone, local bullion group sign MoU

FINANCE
6 hours ago

by

Raine Fung

logo
logo
logo
From left: Lawrence Kook, managing director at First Gold; Chin Then Hin; and Kanis Chan, chief executive at FG 3.0.
From left: Lawrence Kook, managing director at First Gold; Chin Then Hin; and Kanis Chan, chief executive at FG 3.0.

Mining (1380) announced a strategic three-way partnership through a memorandum of understanding with First Asia Merchants Bullion Limited (First Gold) and First Gold 3.0 Holding Limited (FG 3.0).
First Gold is a bullion house trading since 1991 and a top-tier Type AA member of the Hong Kong Gold Exchange, Hong Kong’s only government-approved physical gold and silver exchange. Meanwhile, FG 3.0 – owner and global developer of the “First Gold 3.0 Jewellery” retail brand – launched in late 2025 and operates physical stores across Hong Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
The partnership covers institutional-grade hedging, gold recycling, and other areas.
The partnership covers institutional-grade hedging, gold recycling, and other areas.


Under the partnership, CKM supplies gold from its Chilean mining operations into First Gold’s bullion and retail ecosystem, while partnering to expand a premium gold retail platform across the burgeoning South Asian markets.
CKM can participate directly in the growth of the retail network through strategic investment as well, including by supplying gold on preferential commercial terms.
In addition, the partnership covers institutional-grade hedging, recognized bullion minting, gold recycling, and reciprocal investment rights – including both First Gold companies’ rights to explore potential investments in CKM – establishing a unique vertically integrated gold platform extending from mine to consumer.
CKM expects the partnership to build foundations for a mine-to-market platform spanning every key stage of the gold value chain, covering downstream trading, minting, retail, and recycling to create multiple complementary revenue streams; in contrast to common gold companies’ practice to just mine gold and directly sell it around spot price.
“By partnering with one of Hong Kong’s leading bullion groups and a rapidly expanding retail platform, we gain access to the expertise, infrastructure, and market reach needed to accelerate that vision,” said CKM chairman and chief executive Chin Then Hin.
CKM has previously acquired a controlling stake in a gold mining project in southern Chile, the Chinese firm announced in June.

China Kingstone

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares rise by midday close, Laopu Gold surges 8pc
FINANCE
33 mins ago
A general view shows the new building of the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Shanghai on April 25, 2025. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
Chinese brokers tighten client scrutiny to mitigate over-leveraging risks, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A Unitree Robotics humanoid robot takes part in the freestyle competition at the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games, at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
What is Unitree and why are China's humanoid robot makers racing to list?
FINANCE
1 hour ago
The Japanese national flag flutters in the wind on part of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters in Tokyo on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
BOJ debated scope to hasten rate-hike pace in July, summary shows
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Guotai Junan.
International unit of China's Guotai Junan surges 36pc on take-private proposal
FINANCE
2 hours ago
HKEX
Hong Kong shares open higher, led by pharmaceutical stocks
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Kuala Lumpur city center, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 10, 2025. REUTERS
HK and Malaysia unlock new opportunities
FINANCE
6 hours ago
China's AI sector has no overall bubble, tokens to be export growth driver: Goldman Sachs
FINANCE
19 hours ago
The logo of SK hynix is seen on the main gate of the company's headquarters in Icheon on July 29, 2026. South Korea's SK hynix said on July 29 second-quarter net profit soared a whopping 1,242 percent year-on-year, driven by the artificial intelligence industry's explosive demand for its advanced memory chips. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
SK Hynix explores options for US$3 bln Chongqing plant, Bloomberg says
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Cheese products are displayed at the dairy section of a supermarket in Beijing, China, August 22, 2024. REUTERS
China July factory-gate inflation eases to 3-month low, CPI slows
FINANCE
21 hours ago
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
NEWS
21 hours ago
Police smash triad syndicate laundering $600m, arresting 147
NEWS
19 hours ago
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.