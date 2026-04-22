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FINANCE

ASMPT Q1 profit triples to $251m on strong AI demand

FINANCE
42 mins ago
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ASMPT (0522) saw its profit more than triple to HK$251.2 million in the first quarter as demand surged across multiple products due to strong AI demand.

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Revenue for the quarter also jumped 32 percent to HK$3.97 billion, but gross profit margin dipped by 1.5 percentage points to 39.5 percent due to higher revenue contribution from surface mount technology solutions, or SMT.

The company reported a 71.6 percent rise in bookings to HK$5.67 billion in the three months, the highest in the last 4 years, driven by SMT products, wire and die bonders, and photonics, it said. 

It expects its second-quarter revenue to sit between US$540 million (HK$4.2 billion) and US$600 million, up by 37 percent at the midpoint of US$570 million.

Last quarter, revenue from the semiconductor solutions segment increased by 14.6 percent to HK$2.14 billion, largely driven by AI-related applications.

The business’s bookings were HK$2.41 billion, up 43.2 percent, driven by China's outsourced semiconductor assembly and tests, high-end smartphone-related applications, AI-related power management applications, and optical transceivers.

SMT revenue surged by 60.7 percent to HK$1.82 billion, thanks to strong demand from AI servers and Chinese electric vehicles.

 

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