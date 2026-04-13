logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

World Bank chief sounds alarm about looming jobs crisis even after war ends

FINANCE
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The World Bank Group logo is displayed on a office wall at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Karachi, Pakistan February 4, 2026. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
The World Bank Group logo is displayed on a office wall at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Karachi, Pakistan February 4, 2026. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

The Middle East war will dominate global finance officials’ talks this week in Washington, but World Bank President Ajay Banga is sounding the alarm about a bigger, looming crisis: a huge gap in jobs for the 1.2 billion people who will reach working age in developing countries in the next 10 to 15 years.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At current trajectories, those economies will generate only about 400 million jobs, leaving a deficit of 800 million jobs, Banga told Reuters.

The former Mastercard CEO admits that focusing people on the long-term is daunting, given a series of short-term shocks that have buffeted the global economy since the COVID-19 pandemic, the most recent being the war in the Middle East.

He says he’s determined to ensure that finance officials stay focused on those longer-term challenges like creating jobs, connecting people to the electricity grid and ensuring access to clean water.

“We have to walk and chew gum at the same time. Short-velocity cycle is what we’re going through. Longer velocity is this jobs circumstance or water,” Banga said in an interview taped on Friday.

WAR OVERSHADOWS OTHER CONCERNS

Thousands of finance officials from around the globe will gather in Washington this week for the spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund under the shadow of the US-Israel war with Iran that threatens to slow global growth and jack up inflation.

The extent of the hit to the economy will depend on the durability of a two-week ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump last week, just hours before promised strikes that Trump said would destroy Iran’s civilization.

The ceasefire has halted most attacks. But it has not ended Iran’s effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has caused the biggest-ever disruption to global energy supplies, or calmed a parallel war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

IMPROVING JOB CREATION

The World Bank’s governing body, the Development Committee, outlined plans to work with developing countries to streamline policy and regulatory conditions that have hampered investment and job creation for years.

Discussions will touch on transparency around permits, anti-corruption, labor law, land law, impediments to opening a business, logistics, better trade systems, and non-price barriers in trade, Banga said.

He is upbeat that solutions can be found to help find employment - and dignity - for young people and create opportunities for private companies catering to their needs.

“I don’t know that you can ever get to a situation of utopia and everybody is taken care of in the coming 15 years. I would doubt that’s going to happen, but if you don’t do it, the implications are quite severe in terms of illegal migration and instability,” Banga said. United Nations data showed more than 117 million people were displaced worldwide as of 2025.

Banga said companies in developing countries themselves were starting to expand globally, including India’s Reliance Industries and the Mahindra Group, and Dangote in Nigeria.

Banga said his discussions with officials in developing countries showed their interest in creating more - and better jobs - for the next generation.

In addition to jobs, water will be a big focus. The World Bank, in conjunction with other development banks, is set to announce a push to ensure that one billion more people have secure access to clean water, adding to existing initiatives to connect 300 million households in Africa with electricity, and to improve health care.

PULLING IN THE PRIVATE SECTOR

The World Bank focused on human and physical infrastructure required for the jobs creation push during last fall’s meetings of the IMF and World Bank, and will continue the cycle with an emphasis on attracting private sector investment during this fall’s meetings in Bangkok, Banga said.

The bank identified five sectors that would benefit from investment and are not reliant on global trade or outsourcing from developed countries: infrastructure, agriculture for small farmers, primary health care, tourism and value-added manufacturing. Those sectors are less likely to be immediately affected by advancements in artificial intelligence, he said.

“The problem is, we can’t do this alone. We’ve got to get this snowball to roll downhill, gathering a lot of snow as it goes along, to reach that amazing number of 800 million,” he said.

Reuters

The Middle EastWorld Bankjob

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Disney+ logo is seen in this illustration taken August 5, 2025. REUTERS
Disney plans to cut 1,000 jobs, WSJ reports
FINANCE
09-04-2026 10:01 HKT
The World Bank Group logo is displayed on a office wall at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Karachi, Pakistan February 4, 2026. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
East Asia economic growth to slow due to war, energy costs - World Bank
FINANCE
08-04-2026 21:34 HKT
Leaning heavily on tariffs blunts developing nations' industrial push, World Bank says
FINANCE
17-03-2026 22:49 HKT
Fed's Barkin: Sticky inflation, better jobs data could shift the risk outlook for the Fed - BBG TV
FINANCE
05-03-2026 22:58 HKT
A 'Now Hiring' sign is posted outside of a business on October 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Due to the U.S. Government shutdown the Bureau of Labor Statistics will not be releasing September's employment data. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
US private payrolls increase in February, ADP says
FINANCE
04-03-2026 21:53 HKT
Amazon plans thousands more corporate job cuts next week, sources say
INNOVATION
23-01-2026 11:53 HKT
A man walks past a logo of Citigroup Inc in Tokyo February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao(JAPAN)/File Photo
Citigroup set to cut about 1,000 jobs this week, source says
FINANCE
13-01-2026 10:40 HKT
Fed to cut rates again in December on weakening job market, say most economists: Reuters poll
FINANCE
12-11-2025 21:26 HKT
Fed's Daly says policymakers need to keep an open mind about further cuts
FINANCE
10-11-2025 21:54 HKT
A Meta logo is pictured at a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 22, 2024. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
Meta is cutting around 600 roles in AI unit, Axios reports
INNOVATION
22-10-2025 22:19 HKT
Late Stanley Ho’s daughter Maisy Ho dies after battle with breast cancer
NEWS
12-04-2026 14:53 HKT
Alsco Pooling Service's listing ceremony
A Chinese firm's trading suspended less than a month of HK IPO, after auditor calls for investigation
FINANCE
20 hours ago
6 arrested after brawl at Lo Wu station over 'eye contact' dispute
SOCIAL BUZZ
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.