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FINANCE

S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation data; Mideast in focus

FINANCE
29 mins ago
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Futures-options traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange's NYSE American (AMEX) in New York City, U.S., January 6, 2026. REUTERS
Futures-options traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange's NYSE American (AMEX) in New York City, U.S., January 6, 2026. REUTERS

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Friday after March inflation data largely aligned with expectations despite persistent pressures from the Iran war, while investors assessed the stability of the ceasefire.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.6 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 48,199.39. The S&P 500 rose 14.6 points, or 0.21 percent, at the open to 6,839.24, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 91.5 points, or 0.40 percent, to 22,913.91 at the opening bell.

Reuters

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