logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China says will boost cooperation with Pakistan on Iran issue

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Flags of Pakistan and China are seen at the entrance of the China Pavilion, during the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar "IDEAS 2022" in Karachi, Pakistan November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Flags of Pakistan and China are seen at the entrance of the China Pavilion, during the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar "IDEAS 2022" in Karachi, Pakistan November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

China and Pakistan will "strengthen" their cooperation on Iran, Beijing's foreign ministry said Tuesday, as senior Islamabad officials visited the Chinese capital.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Asian neighbours have both sought to mediate in the Middle East to prevent the conflict from escalating, with Islamabad saying it was ready to host "meaningful talks" between the United States and Iran.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who is also deputy prime minister, is visiting Beijing where he will meet with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi for talks on international and bilateral issues.

"The two foreign ministers will strengthen strategic communication and coordination on the Iran situation and... make new efforts toward advocating for peace," Beijing's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a press conference, calling China and Pakistan "all-weather" strategic partners.

Dar's visit comes after he hosted his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey on Sunday for talks about trying to end the war in the Middle East, which was triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

Concerns are running high about the impact of the fighting, including the choking of maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

China is a key partner of Iran but has not announced military assistance to Tehran, instead repeatedly calling for a ceasefire.

Tehran has refused to admit to holding official talks with Washington but has passed a response to Trump's 15-point plan to end the war via Islamabad, according to an anonymous source cited by the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

Pakistan is one of China's closest partners in the region, but Beijing has called for "calm and restraint" in Islamabad's own conflict with Afghanistan.

A Chinese special envoy spent a week mediating between the two countries, Beijing's foreign ministry said this month. 

AFP

Chinaboost cooperationPakistanIranissue

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The national flags of China and Iran fly in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China, February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
What the Mideast war means for China's ties with Iran
CHINA
3 hours ago
Paris 2024 Olympics - Diving - Women's 10m Platform Victory Ceremony - Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France - August 06, 2024. Gold medallist Hongchan Quan of China celebrates with her medal on the podium. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
China teen diving prodigy nearly retired after 'reaching mental limit'
CHINA
5 hours ago
The new logo of Korean Air is seen on its plane during an event in Gimpo, South Korea, March 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dogyun Kim/File Photo
Korean Air to shift to emergency mode in April amid rising oil prices from Iran war
WORLD
5 hours ago
Urns made by an Indian company are shown during Asia Funeral Expo (AFE) in Hong Kong May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
China bans entombing cremated remains in empty flats
CHINA
6 hours ago
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi enter the room to have talks at the Akasaka guesthouse in Tokyo, Japan March 31, 2026. YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/Pool via REUTERS
Japan to coordinate on energy with Indonesia as Iran war disrupts supplies
WORLD
7 hours ago
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz is seen in this illustration taken June 22, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
China expresses 'gratitude' after three ships transit Hormuz strait
CHINA
7 hours ago
A person walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, in Beijing, China May 7, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China has policy room to absorb Middle East conflict shock if war ends soon, adviser says
CHINA
7 hours ago
A China Eastern aeroplane taxis along a runway at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, February 26, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
China's top airlines cautious on outlook as Iran war raises fuel costs
CHINA
9 hours ago
People walk past the headquarters of the central bank of the People's Republic of China in Beijing February 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo
China must balance rising inflation with growth risks, central bank adviser says
CHINA
10 hours ago
A gas station mechanic holds a nozzle connected to a gas pump as a gasoline drips out in Somerville, Massachusetts, U.S., March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
US pump prices hit $4 a gallon as Iran war wreaks havoc on global energy supply
WORLD
10 hours ago
A new dawn for HK tourism: Long-haul visitors jump significantly as European markets boom
EDITORIAL
30-03-2026 04:28 HKT
2 dead after bus rear-ends broken-down taxi on Tsing Ma Bridge
NEWS
21 hours ago
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
NEWS
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.