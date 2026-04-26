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New Maextro car will release in June for approximately two million yuan, Huawei's Richard Yu says

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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New Maextro car will release in June for approximately two million yuan, Huawei's Richard Yu says
New Maextro car will release in June for approximately two million yuan, Huawei's Richard Yu says

Huawei and JAC Motors’ jointly developed ultra-premium brand Maextro is set to unveil its latest high-end car model at the end of June, priced at approximately two million yuan (HK$2.29 million), Huawei executive director Richard Yu Chengdong said in 2026 Beijing International automotive exhibition in April 24.

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The Maextro S800 has delivered a total of 16,000 units in 10 months since its launch. The upcoming new model will be even more higher-end than it.

Maextro belongs to the HarmonyOS intelligent mobility ecosystem, creating high-end customized travel products.

 

HuaweiMaextroHarmonyOS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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