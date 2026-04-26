New Maextro car will release in June for approximately two million yuan, Huawei's Richard Yu says

Huawei and JAC Motors’ jointly developed ultra-premium brand Maextro is set to unveil its latest high-end car model at the end of June, priced at approximately two million yuan (HK$2.29 million), Huawei executive director Richard Yu Chengdong said in 2026 Beijing International automotive exhibition in April 24.

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The Maextro S800 has delivered a total of 16,000 units in 10 months since its launch. The upcoming new model will be even more higher-end than it.

Maextro belongs to the HarmonyOS intelligent mobility ecosystem, creating high-end customized travel products.