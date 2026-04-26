New Maextro car will release in June for approximately two million yuan, Huawei's Richard Yu says

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Apple's iPhone shipments in China surge 20pc in Q1, data shows
17-04-2026 17:00 HKT
Huawei posts 2.2 percent growth in annual revenue
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EU plan to phase-out high-risk tech draws fire from China's Huawei
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EU phase-out of high-risk tech targets Huawei, Chinese companies
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Chinese luxury EV maker AVATR Technology files for Hong Kong IPO
27-11-2025 23:42 HKT
China's Huawei co-develops DeepSeek model, improves censoring
19-09-2025 21:13 HKT
Huawei's Atlas 950 supercomputing node to debut in Q4, media reports
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Company director convicted of using fake passports to open bank accounts
25-04-2026 11:36 HKT