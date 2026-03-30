China Resources Land 2025 profit flat at 25.4 billion yuan

China Resources Land (1109) said its net profit was flat at 25.4 billion yuan (HK$28.8 billion) last year but cut the final dividend by 13.7 percent to 96.6 fen.

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The full-year payout was 1.166 yuan, down by 11.6 percent from 2024.

Core profit, which excluded revaluation changes from investment properties, dropped by over 11 percent to 22.5 billion yuan. Among that, core net profit from recurring income increased by 13.1 percent to 11.7 billion yuan, accounting for more than half of its core profit, up by 11.2 percentage points.

Consolidated revenue inched up by 0.9 percent to 281.4 billion yuan, of which, revenue

from recurring businesses increased by 3.7 percent to 43.28 billion yuan.

The property developer recorded property contracted sales of 233.6 billion yuan last year, and had unrecognized contracted sales of 164.58 billion yuan as of the end of December.