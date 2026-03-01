logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Li Auto's sales rises 0.6pc year-on-year in February

FINANCE
23 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Reuters
Reuters
Li Auto

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
REUTERS
Most automakers post lower January sales
INNOVATION
01-02-2026 18:30 HKT
BYD Dolphin Surf electric cars are parked infront of the venue where BYD carmaker holds a vehicle presentation event in Berlin, Germany May 21, 2025. REUTERS
Chinese EV makers deliver strong December sales, except BYD, Li Auto, Great Wall
INNOVATION
01-01-2026 19:55 HKT
People stand near the logo of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto at a product launch event in Beijing, China May 25, 2021. REUTERS
Li Auto's November sales plunge 31pc
FINANCE
01-12-2025 17:03 HKT
Photo by REUTERS
Li Auto posts 2.48b yuan halfway-mark net income amid carmaker price war
FINANCE
28-08-2025 18:26 HKT
A Li Mega electric minivan is displayed at the Li Auto booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in April. Photo by REUTERS
Li Auto fetches 646m yuan in quarterly net income
FINANCE
29-05-2025 18:04 HKT
The Hang Seng Index slid 1.35 percent to 23,282 points. SING TAO
Tech, auto stocks drag down Hong Kong market
FINANCE
26-05-2025 16:42 HKT
The Hang Seng Index rose as high as 23,917 points before closing at 23,827 on Wednesday. SING TAO
HK stocks hit new two month high, benchmark forecast improves
FINANCE
21-05-2025 16:52 HKT
People visit the Leapmotor booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show on April 23. Photo by REUTERS
Leapmotor deliveries surge 173pc, China EV market flourishes
FINANCE
01-05-2025 17:04 HKT
Hong Kong's pension fund may allow gold ETFs investment in the future, regulator says
FINANCE
5 mins ago
Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics tranche 56 times oversubscribed
FINANCE
24 mins ago
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.