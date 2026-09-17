Hong Kong man confronted over drinking in Taipei Metro station, companion flips staff off

A Hong Kong man was confronted by Taipei Metro staff after he was spotted drinking a beverage at a station, while his female companion defended him and later flipped the middle finger at staff.

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The incident happened at the platform of Taipei Metro’s Daan Station, according to a video circulating online.

The man, who was heard speaking with a Hong Kong accent, was reportedly drinking a beverage inside the station when a staff member warned him that continuing to drink could result in a NT$1,500 (HK$390) fine.

His female companion then argued with the staff member, insisting that he had only taken one sip.

“Did he drink many times?” she was heard saying, questioning why staff accused him of repeatedly ignoring warnings.

The man also disputed the staff member’s claim that he had “repeatedly refused to comply,” suggesting that he was being unfairly targeted for a fine.

The argument continued as the pair prepared to board a train. The woman turned around and reportedly flipped the middle finger at the staff member after getting on the train.

The staff member eventually tried to defuse the situation, saying the pair had been reminded that eating and drinking were prohibited and that the matter would be discussed internally.

The video has since sparked criticism online, with some users saying the man should have been grateful that he was not fined.

Taiwan’s Mass Rapid Transit Act prohibits eating and drinking in designated areas of mass transit systems. Violators can face fines ranging from NT$1,500 to NT$7,500.

Passengers who need to drink water, eat sweets or take medication because of illness or physical discomfort can contact station staff for assistance.