Olympic hurdles icon Liu Xiang severs ties with Shanghai sports bureau via buyout, donates 11 years of salary

Chinese Olympic hurdles legend Liu Xiang announced on Thursday that he has formally severed all administrative ties with the Shanghai Sports Bureau through a buyout agreement, ending an 11-year post-retirement placement dispute while donating nearly one million yuan in accumulated post-career wages to disaster relief in Tibet.

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The 43-year-old former world record holder revealed that he completed severance procedures on September 1, accepting a standard lump-sum payout of 494,000 yuan to terminate his affiliation with the state sports authority.

The following day, Liu transferred all salaries and living subsidies received since his retirement in April 2015—totaling 982,935 yuan—to the China Charity Federation to aid relief operations following recent mudslides in Tibet, publishing the bank transfer records online.

Questioning delayed post-retirement career placement

Liu addressed lingering public discussions surrounding athletes holding state establishment payroll slots without assigned duties, explaining that he had never received a designated official post from the bureau since hanging up his spikes in 2015.

He questioned why sports authorities waited 11 years to abruptly present him with an ultimatum between becoming a track coach or accepting a buyout during nationwide administrative cleanups, remarking that an option delayed for over a decade could hardly be considered a genuine choice.

Liu emphasized that his decision to air the placement dispute publicly was not motivated by a desire for preferential treatment, but rather aimed at highlighting the systemic challenges faced by retired athletes nationwide.

He urged authorities to build more flexible and diverse transition mechanisms to support competitors who dedicate their youth, physical health, and often sustain long-term injuries in service of national sports.

Writing on mainland China's Teachers' Day, Liu concluded his message with a tribute to his longtime mentor Sun Haiping, expressing deep gratitude for the coach whose guidance helped forge China's historic breakthrough in track and field.

Shanghai sports authorities acknowledge athlete's decision

In an official statement released on Thursday, the Shanghai Sports Bureau confirmed that personnel procedures had concluded on September 7 after extensive consultations, during which officials had offered Liu alternative career paths including leadership roles at the city's track and field center or university teaching positions.

The sports administration noted that Liu ultimately opted for self-directed employment and expressed high respect for his decision to donate his entire post-retirement income to disaster relief efforts.

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to athlete welfare, noting that the bureau has successfully transitioned nearly 1,000 retired athletes over the past decade and will continue refining supportive frameworks to protect athletes' legitimate rights and career development.

Liu captured global headlines at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games when he won the men's 110-meter hurdles gold medal, becoming China's first male Olympic champion in track and field before chronic Achilles tendon injuries forced his official retirement in 2015.

The 43-year-old former world record holder revealed that he completed severance procedures on September 1, accepting a standard lump-sum payout of 494,000 yuan to terminate his affiliation with the state sports authority.