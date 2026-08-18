logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Why states fought to present a united case against Meta over youth social media harms

CHINA
20 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Paul Schmidt, an attorney representing Meta, and Meta’s defense team leave the federal courthouse where a trial over allegations that Meta designed Facebook and Instagram to be addictive to children takes place, in Oakland, California, U.S., August 12, 2026. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo
Paul Schmidt, an attorney representing Meta, and Meta’s defense team leave the federal courthouse where a trial over allegations that Meta designed Facebook and Instagram to be addictive to children takes place, in Oakland, California, U.S., August 12, 2026. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo

As opening statements get underway in a landmark trial over claims that Meta Platforms misled the public about the safety of Instagram and Facebook for young users and violated child privacy laws, one of the biggest fights in the case has already been resolved: whether a bipartisan group of U.S. states could present their claims together.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The states pushed for a single trial covering state consumer protection and federal privacy claims brought by 29 attorneys general, while Meta argued for a series of smaller trials grouping states that have similar laws.

The fight was about more than courtroom logistics. The states argued that the case centers on company-wide decisions affecting young users across the country and seeks nationwide changes to Meta's platforms, and that jurors should hear a single story about Meta's actions. Meta countered that jurors should evaluate states' claims separately because the underlying laws differ and warned that a combined proceeding could blur important distinctions among the claims.

Ultimately, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers adopted a hybrid approach for the multi-week trial, allowing Colorado, California, Kentucky and New Jersey to try their state law claims together, while also including the federal law claims brought by all of the states. Although Rogers will decide the case, she appointed an advisory jury whose findings may inform her final ruling.

The trial's outcome could help guide how the remaining states' claims are resolved, reshape how Facebook and Instagram operate, and force Meta to pay billions of dollars in penalties.

Meta has called the allegations unsubstantiated and said it stands by its work to protect teen users of its platforms.

'A PROJECTION OF UNITY'

Legal experts said in a case against a company as well-capitalized as Meta, a multistate coalition gives the states the ability to pool resources and share expertise, and it may improve their credibility with the jury and the judge. They said attorneys general have used the strategy repeatedly in cases against the tobacco and opioid industries to strengthen their bargaining power and to present evidence of conduct that allegedly affected consumers across the country.

“A jury will see all these states banding together to do this, and that presents kind of like a projection of unity,” said Prentiss Cox, a former assistant state attorney general in Minnesota who is now a law professor at the University of Minnesota Law School. “Elected officials on different sides of a partisan world can agree that this is a problem that needs solving.”

The states' lawsuit, which was filed in 2023, stems from a multistate investigation into Instagram and Facebook's impact on young users. The states generally allege that Meta knowingly designed features in Instagram and Facebook to hook young users while assuring the public that the platforms were safe, conduct they argue violated state consumer protection laws.

A large portion of the states are also suing under a federal law, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, claiming Meta failed to obtain parental consent before collecting personal information from young users.

In pushing for smaller trials, Meta argued that a combined proceeding would require jurors to understand the different legal standards for each state claim, making it harder to fairly evaluate each one. The company also said it planned to defend against the claims with state-specific evidence, an approach it argued would be more difficult in a larger consolidated trial.

“The AGs offer no proof anyone in their states was misled,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement ahead of trial. "Rather than sticking to the facts or the law, the states have instead decided to chase an outlandish payout."

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman called the case the largest consumer protection lawsuit in American history.

“AGs are in the perfect position to get this done," Coleman said in a statement. "We did it with the Tobacco Settlement in the 1990s. We did it with the companies behind the opioid crisis. We’ll do it again with Meta.”

Reuters

united caseMetayouthsocial mediaharms

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Paul Schmidt, an attorney representing Meta, walks outside a federal courthouse where a trial over allegations that Meta designed Facebook and Instagram to be addictive to children takes place, in Oakland, California, U.S., August 12, 2026. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo
Major Meta trial begins as lawyers spar over witnesses, damages
WORLD
4 hours ago
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3R) arrives to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark country's Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
India's Modi woos youth with free coaching, AI training
WORLD
15-08-2026 20:47 HKT
Photo by GODOFREDO A. VÁSQUEZ / AFP Colorado Chief Trial Counsel Jason Slothouber (2L) and California Deputy Attorney General Megan O’Neill (L) exit Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building & United States Courthouse in Oakland, California, on August 12, 2026 during jury selection as Meta faces trial about alleged harms to children.
US states seek $200 bn penalty in blockbuster Meta lawsuit
WORLD
15-08-2026 18:28 HKT
An Australian teenager poses while holding a mobile phone, in Sydney, Australia July 14, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper/File Photo
Meta says it has taken down 756,000 Australian teen accounts as ban enforcement looms
WORLD
13-08-2026 16:37 HKT
A 16 year old uses his phone, in Madrid, Spain February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
hat's the latest in the trials over claims social media is hurting children?
WORLD
12-08-2026 21:22 HKT
A person rides a bike by a Meta store in Burlingame, at the San Francisco Bay Area, California, U.S., May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Meta, 29 states head to court in biggest test yet of youth social media litigation
WORLD
12-08-2026 20:16 HKT
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Meta meets its own 'tobacco' moment in court
WORLD
12-08-2026 15:07 HKT
Job seekers crowd a job fair at Liberation Square in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo
World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN
WORLD
12-08-2026 13:12 HKT
The Manus AI agent app is displayed on a mobile phone near the logo of U.S. tech giant Meta, in this illustration picture taken April 28, 2026. REUTERS
AI startup Manus to resume independent operations as deal with Meta unwinds
INNOVATION
12-08-2026 10:00 HKT
Members of the military escort migrants in Ceuta, Spain, following recent mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, August 1, 2026. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Meta, TikTok agree to fact check content on Spain border crossings after deadly incident
WORLD
11-08-2026 17:55 HKT
HK tourist breaks down over language barrier in Taiwan, police step in to help
SOCIAL BUZZ
19 hours ago
source: online
Two small dogs mauled to death by large dog in Yuen Long
NEWS
21 hours ago
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.