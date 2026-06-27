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CHINA

China strips generals, ex-financial regulator, politburo member of lawmaker posts

CHINA
1 hour ago
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National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) Minister Li Yunze speaks during a press conference in Beijing, China September 24, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) Minister Li Yunze speaks during a press conference in Beijing, China September 24, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China on Friday stripped six military lawmakers, former financial regulator head Li Yunze and recently probed Politburo member Ma Xingrui of their posts in the National People's Congress, the country's top legislative body, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

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The report cited a notice from the National People's Congress Standing Committee, which provided no reason for the dismissals.

There was no immediate comment or response to a request sent to the defense ministry.

The removal marks the latest escalation in a years-long anti-corruption campaign initiated ​by President Xi Jinping that has seen ⁠scores of senior officials and ​top generals investigated, removed and purged.

Among the removed military lawmakers in the notice was General Xu Xueqiang, who has been the head of the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission, a top military body tasked with overseeing the development, acquisition and testing of equipment for the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Xu has also been commander-in-chief of China's Manned Space Programme since 2022.

Also removed were General Li Fengbiao, who had served as political commissar of the PLA Western Theatre Command, and General Guo Puxiao, who had been the political commissar of the PLA Air Force, as well as the Eastern Theatre Command's Wang Kangping, Cyberspace Force's Zhang Minghua, and the Army's Yin Hongxing.

The officials could not be reached for comment.

Reuters

Chinageneralsex-financial regulatorpolitburo memberlawmakerposts

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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