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CHINA

Sweden arrests Chinese captain of suspected Russia-linked vessel

CHINA
35 mins ago
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A man with a dog looks out to sea at the tanker Jin Hui, which was boarded by the Swedish Coast Guard outside Trelleborg, Sweden, May 3, 2026. (Reuters)
A man with a dog looks out to sea at the tanker Jin Hui, which was boarded by the Swedish Coast Guard outside Trelleborg, Sweden, May 3, 2026. (Reuters)

The Chinese captain of a seized oil tanker with suspected Russian links has been placed under arrest on suspicion of carrying false documents and of violating laws on seaworthiness, a Swedish prosecutor said on Monday.

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The coast guard and police on Sunday boarded the Syrian-flagged Jin Hui in Swedish territorial waters.

The captain, who was not named, will be interrogated on Monday, Senior Prosecutor Adrien Combier-Hogg said in a statement.

Authorities said the vessel was believed to belong to the shadow fleet, a clandestine network of vessels Russia has used to evade Western sanctions imposed on it in response to the Ukraine war.

As European nations have increased their efforts to disrupt the shadow fleet, Sunday's arrest of the Jin Hui was Sweden's fifth such action this year.

Russia has not commented on the latest action, but has previously condemned interceptions of its vessels as hostile.

It was not immediately known how the suspect responded to the ship's seizure or the accusations against him.

The coast guard said the ship, whose destination was unclear and which was not thought to be carrying a cargo, figured on several sanctions lists, including those of the European Union and Britain.

(Reuters)

Jin HuiSweden

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

 

 

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