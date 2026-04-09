Vietnam's top leader will make four-day visit to China, Chinese state media says

Vietnam's top leader To Lam will visit China next week from April 14 to 17, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

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The announcement confirms a Reuters report about Vietnam's state president and party chief's planned visit to its largest and most significant neighbour in terms of geopolitical and economic influence.

In what would be his first overseas trip since he was elected state president, Lam will be meeting his counterpart, President Xi Jinping, according to sources.

Reuters