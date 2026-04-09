logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Vietnam's top leader will make four-day visit to China, Chinese state media says

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam takes his oath as Vietnam's President during the legislature's session at the National Assembly in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 7, 2026. National Assembly/Handout via REUTERS
Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam takes his oath as Vietnam's President during the legislature's session at the National Assembly in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 7, 2026. National Assembly/Handout via REUTERS

Vietnam's top leader To Lam will visit China next week from April 14 to 17, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The announcement confirms a Reuters report about Vietnam's state president and party chief's planned visit to its largest and most significant neighbour in terms of geopolitical and economic influence.

In what would be his first overseas trip since he was elected state president, Lam will be meeting his counterpart, President Xi Jinping, according to sources. 

Reuters

Vietnamtop leaderfour-day visitChina

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP This file photo illustration shows the DeepSeek app on a mobile phone in Hong Kong on January 28, 2025.
Waiting for DeepSeek: new model to test China's AI ambitions
CHINA
1 hour ago
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
FCC to vote on proposal to ban Chinese labs from testing US electronics
INNOVATION
3 hours ago
China’s national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's record purchase boosts Brazil monthly oil exports to second-highest
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Members of the media raise hands to ask questions as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China, March 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
China's top diplomat to visit North Korea this week
CHINA
17 hours ago
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
Global banks scale back China rate-cut calls, see policy rate on hold this year
FINANCE
19 hours ago
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump will pursue stability with China's Xi in May meeting, USTR Greer says
CHINA
19 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) arrive to a bilateral meeting at Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing, China, 11 April, 2025. ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Spanish prime minister to make fourth trip to China in as many years
CHINA
21 hours ago
Members of the United Nations Security Council vote during at a United Nations Security Council meeting on a Hormuz resolution at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., April 7, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
China and Russia veto UN resolution on protecting Hormuz shipping
CHINA
22 hours ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China's teapots seek Iranian oil after prices fall, sources say
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 12, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China's Xi urges demand-driven growth in services sector
CHINA
08-04-2026 13:05 HKT
(File Photo)
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
NEWS
19 hours ago
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'severe' condition, unable to govern, report says
WORLD
08-04-2026 00:32 HKT
Park Island cancels six weekday ferry services, replaced by bus services
NEWS
08-04-2026 13:15 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.