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CHINA

Spanish prime minister to make fourth trip to China in as many years

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) arrive to a bilateral meeting at Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing, China, 11 April, 2025. ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) arrive to a bilateral meeting at Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing, China, 11 April, 2025. ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will make his fourth trip to China in as many years this month, as had been widely expected, as Madrid seeks to build on its commercial ties with the world's second-largest economy.

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Sanchez will visit China from April 11 to 15, and will hold talks with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and China's top legislator Zhao Leji, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

The Spanish prime minister last visited China in April 2025, and before that, in September 2024 and March 2023.

King Felipe also paid a state visit to China last November, the first by a Spanish monarch in 18 years - an indication of the closeness of bilateral ties despite broader European and U.S. mistrust of Beijing.

"China is willing to work with Spain to take Prime Minister Sanchez's visit to China as an opportunity to further deepen strategic mutual trust, intensify exchanges and cooperation, strengthen multilateral coordination, and push bilateral relations to new heights," said the spokesperson, Mao Ning. 

Reuters

Spainprime ministerfourth tripChinamany years

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