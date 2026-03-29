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CHINA

China conducts patrol around South China Sea shoal

CHINA
1 hour ago
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The Scarborough Shoal (File Photo)
The Scarborough Shoal (File Photo)

China conducted naval, air and coast guard patrols around the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Sunday, its military and Coast Guard said.

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The Philippines marked the Scarborough Shoal as its exclusive economic zone, and China also claims the shoal as part of its territory.

The patrols came after Beijing and Manila restarted high-level talks last week over the disputed waters and discussed oil and gas cooperation in the area.

The talks were also the first broader discussion on bilateral relations since March 2023, aimed at confidence building among others, the Philippine foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Recent maritime confrontations have heightened tensions, with the Philippines accusing Beijing of "dangerous manoeuvres" and deploying water cannon to interfere with its resupply missions in contested areas.

"Such patrols serve as an effective countermeasure to cope with all sorts of rights-violation and provocative acts," the Chinese military's Southern Theater Command said in a statement on Sunday.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Staff reporter and Reuters)

Scarborough ShoalpatrolSouth China Sea

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