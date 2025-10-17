logo
Canadian minister hopeful G7 can lower rare earth reliance on China

CHINA NEWS
1 hour ago
Flags are pictured during the first working session of G-7 foreign ministers in Muenster, Germany, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Pool/File Photo
Flags are pictured during the first working session of G-7 foreign ministers in Muenster, Germany, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Pool/File Photo
File Photo
Indonesia to buy 42 fighter jets from China marking its first non-Western aircraft purchase deal
CHINA NEWS
15 hours ago
Christopher Berry, 32, who has been charged with spying for China, arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, in London, Britain, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
UK PM Starmer's attempt to draw line under China spying case prompts more questions
CHINA NEWS
19 hours ago
The logo of computer chipmaker Nexperia is seen in Nijmegen, Netherlands April 12, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo
China 'firmly opposes' Dutch takeover of Nexperia
CHINA NEWS
20 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference at the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China September 1, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
China seeks stronger ties with France in strategic dialogue
CHINA NEWS
16-10-2025 11:30 HKT
A shopper looks at various brands of cooking oil for sale at a supermarket in Beijing on October 15, 2025. Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP
China says 'no winners' in trade war after cooking oil threat
CHINA NEWS
15-10-2025 20:28 HKT
People cross a street during morning rush hour in front of the skyline of the central business district (CBD) in Beijing, China December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China raises age limits for civil servants as part of campaign against ageism
WORLD NEWS
15-10-2025 17:14 HKT
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman
EU floats conditions such as tech transfers for China investments
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
15-10-2025 16:11 HKT
The Indian flag, the U.S. flag and people miniatures with laptops are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US advisor on India accused of taking documents, meeting Chinese
WORLD NEWS
15-10-2025 13:23 HKT
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speaks on the day U.S. President Donald Trump announces a deal with Pfizer to sell drugs at lower prices, in the Oval office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 30, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Pfizer CEO says US pharma industry needs to collaborate with China
CHINA NEWS
15-10-2025 11:49 HKT
A Chinese flag flies near buildings in the central business district on a polluted day in Beijing on February 27, 2018. Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP
In China, climate litigation starts with the state
CHINA NEWS
15-10-2025 11:48 HKT
Missing Filipino women found safe in Sha Tin mall after nearly 2 weeks
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
New HK Island transit line on track for 2027 construction start
HONG KONG NEWS
15-10-2025 17:55 HKT
Belarusian Model Killed for Organs in Myanmar Scam Compound Over 'Poor Performance'
WORLD NEWS
6 hours ago
